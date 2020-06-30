• Police reports
State Patrol
June 22, 2:14 p.m., on Defiance-Williams County Line Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by David Elford, 17, 87 Calvin St., left the roadway, struck a driveway entrance and overturned. Elford was taken by Tiffin Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, with suspected minor injuries. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 1:42 p.m., on Inverness Drive, a vehicle driven by Jonathan Gathman, 47, 703 Burning Tree Drive, struck a mailbox. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 1:17 a.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Shane Ingle, 34, 765 Kentner St., turned into a private drive and struck a concrete divider. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 10:59 a.m., prescription medication was reported stolen from the 700 block of Harrison Avenue.
Friday, 7:29 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported at Marathon, 1746 S. Clinton St.
Friday, 8:17 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Saturday, 1:29 a.m., Melissa Perez, 42, 29059 Ohio 281, was cited for a signal violation and OVI following a traffic stop on North Clinton Street.
Saturday, 3:28 a.m., a cellphone was reported stolen in the 500 block of Hopkins Street.
Saturday, 8:48 a.m., Natalie Babcock, 26, 596 St. Paul St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 2:33 a.m., Juan Pena-Hernandez, 29, Archbold, was cited for OVI, a marked lanes violation, no operator's license and a turning violation following a traffic stop on East Second Street.
Sunday, 2:44 a.m., Bradley Bodenbender, 26, Bryan, was cited for OVI and driving under suspension following a traffic stop on East Second Street.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 6 p.m., a table saw was reported stolen from the 200 block of Cowen Street, Hamler.
Saturday, 9:51 p.m., on County Road Y in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Craig Zachrich, 54, Findlay, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6:40 a.m., on Township Road 8 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Gregory Pauley, 57, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 1:45 p.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Andrea Zacharias, 45, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
June 23, 2:21 p.m., on Oakwood Drive, a truck driven by Charmane Carr, 41, Erie, Pa., struck an overhead wire, disconnecting it from the pole. The truck was not damaged.
Friday, 7:52 a.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Friday, 9:22 a.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of Derome Drive.
Friday, 9:49 a.m., a theft was reported in the 2200 block of Scott Street.
Friday, 10:18 a.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of Holly Hill Drive.
Williams Sheriff
June 23, 8:45 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Center Township, a semi driven by Philip Stockman, 46, Constantine, Mich., left the roadway and struck a fence. The truck was not damaged.
Sunday, 10:20 p.m., on County Road 12, a vehicle driven by Negley Stockman, 20, Bryan, was struck by a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 8:23 p.m., firefighters were called to a brush fire at 12766 Dohoney Road.
Fire — Sunday, 4:18 p.m., firefighters were called to 809 Harrison Ave. for a reported open burn.
Noble Township
Fire — Friday, 3:05 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke from a grill at 08633 Ohio 15. Providing mutual aid were Defiance and Jewell fire departments.
Napoleon
Fire — Friday, 8:26 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm 1415 Ohio St.
Wauseon
Fire — Monday, 10:16 a.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 08591 Ohio 108.
