• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 3:53 p.m., Ohio 34 and County Road 9 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by John Fry, 57, Montpelier, collided with a vehicle driven by Melissa Whitney, 50, Edon. The drivers were taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, with suspected minor injuries. Fry was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Defiance Sheriff
June 19, 4:47 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Noble Township, a Defiance police cruiser driven by Patrolman Whitney Schalk, 24, Defiance, backed onto the highway from a turn-around and struck a sign. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 3:43 p.m., a portable toilet was pushed over at Pontiac Park.
Wednesday, 4:46 p.m., Richard Breininger, 66, 1963 S. Jefferson Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Bryan and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 12:53 p.m., a bike was reported stolen from the 1700 block of Cimarron Lane.
Thursday, 1:32 p.m., a shed door was opened in the 500 block of Petain Street. Nothing was reported missing.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 9:29 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Hamler, a vehicle driven by Daniel Gerken, 66, 27944 Hoffman Road, backed from a drive and struck a parked vehicle owned by Herbert Myer, Grelton. Damage was heavy to the Myer vehicle, while the Gerken vehicle was not damaged.
Wednesday, 9:43 a.m., a road sign was reported stolen from Henry County roads T and 17.
Wednesday, 10:49 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Henry County's Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Ludeman, 45, Hamler, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 10:55 a.m., a road sign was reported stolen from Henry County roads M and 17.
Napoleon Police
June 19, 6:07 p.m., at Haley Avenue and Washington Street, vehicles driven by Chad Bostelman, 38, Napoleon, and Debra Fruth, 65, Napoleon, collided. Damage was heavy to the Bostelman and moderate to the Fruth vehicle.
June 20, 8:53 p.m., at 522 Jahns St. a vehicle struck a mailbox and left the scene.
Thursday, 12:43 a.m., Jacob Couts, 18, Napoleon, was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 1400 block of Scott Street.
Thursday, 2:56 a.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of Daggett Drive.
• Fire
Wauseon
Fire — Thursday, 11:59 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire at 1442 N. Shoop Ave.
