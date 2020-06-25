• Police reports
State Patrol
June 17, 8:58 a.m., Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Shiloh Souza, 23, Montpelier, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Annie McNeal, 57, 716 Westwood Drive. Damage was moderate to the McNeal vehicle and heavy to the Souza vehicle. Souza was cited for assured clear distance.
June 18, 5:45 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Eryn Tilly, 22, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 11:52 p.m., on Putnam County Road 13 in Sugar Creek Township, a vehicle driven by Jefferson Mathews, 35, Elida, left the roadway and overturned. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was taken by Columbus Grove EMS to Mercy St. Rita's Health, Lima, for suspected serious injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 2:33 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Paulding County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Susan Siefker, 65, Vaughnsville, left the roadway and struck a sign. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
June 18, 10:54 p.m., on County Road 6 in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Daniel Beatty, 32, Holgate, struck a dead deer in the roadway. Damage was light to the vehicle.
June 19, 4:18 p.m., Kelsey Adams, 24, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Saturday, 1:27 a.m., Jamie Hernandez, 45, 1033 Ottawa Ave., was charged with possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on Kiser Road.
Monday, 5 a.m., Justin Day-Hemenway, 42, Montpelier, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 5:25 a.m., Roel Raya Jr., 37, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 1:40 p.m., Herman Funchess, 43, Defiance, was arrested on warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 10:03 p.m., Matt Grim, 48, Hayward, Calif., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Sunday, Daniel Ramirez, 53, 1040 Harrison Ave., was charged with OVI and driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Harrison Avenue and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 8:45 p.m., Jason Chamberlin, 46, Leipsic, was charged with violating a protection order.
Monday, 11:47 p.m., Kolby Wellman, 26, Findlay, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident on Deville Street.
Tuesday, 7:07 a.m., clothes were reported stolen from the 600 block of Summit Street.
Tuesday, 8:09 p.m., Pamela Carroll, 52, 1963 S. Jefferson Ave., was arrested on a Fulton County warrant and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 10:16 p.m., Andrew Coble, 27, 2235 Royal Oak Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 5:23 p.m., at Second Street and Wayne Avenue, a vehicle driven by Roxane Morton, 76, 704 Downs St., struck a vehicle driven by Heather Stites, 41, 123 Jefferson Ave. Morton was cited for a red light violation. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 12:14 p.m., George Mack, 31, 809 Deatrick St., was arrested on an adult parole holder and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
June 19, 1:48 p.m., on Oak Park Drive, a vehicle driven by Dirk Ross, 65, Hicksville, was pulling a trailer that struck a basketball hoop along the roadway. The vehicle was not damaged.
Saturday, 9:16 p.m., on Ohio 49, a vehicle driven by Darbie Clark, 28, Angola, Ind., left the roadway and struck a utility pole. She was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 11:45 a.m., golf clubs were reported stolen from The Golf Shot, 00211 U.S. 6, Napoleon.
Monday, 1:16 p.m., road signs were reported stolen from Henry County roads 4 and T.
Monday, 3:02 p.m., a pickup truck was reported stolen from Q697 County Road 14, Napoleon. It was recovered by the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.
Tuesday, 1:41 a.m., road signs were reported stolen from Henry County Road 4 and Township Road S.
Tuesday, 7:35 a.m., a lawnmower was reported stolen from the 500 block of Fourth Street, Hamler.
Tuesday, 1:40 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported at Holgate Party Marty, 148 Railway Ave., Holgate.
Wednesday, 9:43 a.m., bridge signs were reported stolen from County Road T.
Wednesday, 10:55 a.m., a road sign was reported stolen from County Road M.
Wednesday, 2:19 p.m., at Joe E. Brown Road and Randolph Street in Holgate, a vehicle driven by Jaclyn Tijerina, 33, Holgate, turned and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Veronica Seibert, 29, Holgate. Damage was light to the vehicles. Tijerina was cited for assured clear distance.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 8:13 p.m., Amelia Zimmerman, 33, Liberty Center, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Tuesday, 10:09 a.m., Austin Alvarado, 19, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 5:19 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 950 N. Clinton St. They were called back again at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday.
Fire — Tuesday, 6:21 p.m., firefighters were called to a mattress fire at 236 Corwin St.
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 4:52 p.m., firefighters were called to a campfire at 426 N. Bryan St.
