• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

June 18, 10:54 p.m., on County Road 6 in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Daniel Beatty, 32, Holgate, struck a dead deer in the roadway. Damage was light to the vehicle.

June 19, 4:18 p.m., Kelsey Adams, 24, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Monday, 5 a.m., Justin Day-Hemenway, 42, Montpelier, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Monday, 1:40 p.m., Herman Funchess, 43, Defiance, was arrested on warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and Defiance Municipal Court.

Tuesday, 5:25 a.m., Roel Reye, 37, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Defiance Police

Sunday, Daniel Ramirez, 53, 1040 Harrison Ave., was charged with OVI and driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Harrison Avenue and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 8:45 p.m., Jason Chamberlin, 46, Leipsic, was charged with violating a protection order.

Monday, 11:47 p.m., Kolby Wellman, 26, Findlay, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident on Deville Street.

Tuesday, 7:07 a.m., clothes were reported stolen from the 600 block of Summit Street.

Henry Sheriff

Monday, 11:45 a.m., golf clubs were reported stolen from The Golf Shot, 00211 U.S. 6, Napoleon.

Monday, 1:16 p.m., road signs were reported stolen from Henry County roads 4 and T.

Monday, 3:02 p.m., a pickup truck was reported stolen from Q697 County Road 14, Napoleon. It was recovered by the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

Tuesday, 1:41 a.m., road signs were reported stolen from Henry County Road 4 and Township Road S.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 8:13 p.m., Amelia Zimmerman, 33, Liberty Center, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Monday, 5:19 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 950 N. Clinton St. They were called back again at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday.

Hicksville

Fire — Monday, 4:52 p.m., firefighters were called to a campfire at 426 N. Bryan St.

