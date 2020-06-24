• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
June 18, 10:54 p.m., on County Road 6 in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Daniel Beatty, 32, Holgate, struck a dead deer in the roadway. Damage was light to the vehicle.
June 19, 4:18 p.m., Kelsey Adams, 24, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 5 a.m., Justin Day-Hemenway, 42, Montpelier, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 1:40 p.m., Herman Funchess, 43, Defiance, was arrested on warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and Defiance Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 5:25 a.m., Roel Reye, 37, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Sunday, Daniel Ramirez, 53, 1040 Harrison Ave., was charged with OVI and driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Harrison Avenue and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 8:45 p.m., Jason Chamberlin, 46, Leipsic, was charged with violating a protection order.
Monday, 11:47 p.m., Kolby Wellman, 26, Findlay, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident on Deville Street.
Tuesday, 7:07 a.m., clothes were reported stolen from the 600 block of Summit Street.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 11:45 a.m., golf clubs were reported stolen from The Golf Shot, 00211 U.S. 6, Napoleon.
Monday, 1:16 p.m., road signs were reported stolen from Henry County roads 4 and T.
Monday, 3:02 p.m., a pickup truck was reported stolen from Q697 County Road 14, Napoleon. It was recovered by the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.
Tuesday, 1:41 a.m., road signs were reported stolen from Henry County Road 4 and Township Road S.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 8:13 p.m., Amelia Zimmerman, 33, Liberty Center, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 5:19 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 950 N. Clinton St. They were called back again at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday.
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 4:52 p.m., firefighters were called to a campfire at 426 N. Bryan St.
