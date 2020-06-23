• Police reports
State Patrol
June 17, 3:15 p.m., on Henry County Road 8 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Caleb Joy, 26, Napoleon, struck a ditch and overturned. He was taken to Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 12:48 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance, an Ohio Department of Public Safety vehicle struck a coyote. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Saturday, 12:19 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance, vehicles driven by Rashuan Amey, 32, Archbold, and Tammy Snow, 56, Bryan, collided. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 4:55 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by James Hahn, 76, Cecil, struck a vehicle driven by Dade Robinson, 16, 700 North St. Hahn was cited for a turning violation. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 8:27 p.m., Travis Schoenitz, 30, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., was charged with criminal damaging after an alleged incident in the 2000 block of South Jefferson Avenue.
Friday, 1:33 p.m., a theft was reported at Chief Supermarket, 705 Deatrick St.
Saturday, 2:09 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Saturday, 6:18 p.m., Joshua Oatis, 1698 Cimarron Lane, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Sunday, 5:38 a.m., Justice Kramer, 18, 1714 Cimarron Lane, was charged with aggravated burglary and served a warrant after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Petain Street. He was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 7:14 a.m., Aaron Beecher, 49, 624 Henry St., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Sunday, 5:25 p.m., Arthur Bradford, 27, 500 Mustang Drive, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sunday, 8:30 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Fulton Sheriff
Thursday, 3:08 p.m., on County Road 21 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Seth Wiechers, 31, Defiance, collided with a vehicle driven by Bradley Brown, 47, Napoleon. Wiechers was cited for a stop sign violation. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 11:48 a.m., Kenneth Cornett, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Columbus and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 6:05 p.m., money was reported stolen from the 00400 block of County Road D, Deshler.
Saturday, 2:34 a.m., on County Road 5 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Garrett Inbody, 32, McComb, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 5:30 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by David Mullins, 29, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 8:48 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Taylor Alexander, 24, Deshler, went out of control and left the roadway, rolling onto its top. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 7:35 p.m., on County Road 7 in Marion Township, a truck driven by Jason Stasa, 37, Wauseon, was pulling a trailer. The brakes were applied, which pulled the vehicle off the roadway into a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 10:24 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Lino Mendoza, 29, Napoleon, struck an embankment and ditch. He was taken to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 1:33 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Alexandria Cheek, 22, 21704 Timbercrest Drive, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 1:54 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 500 block of Fifth Street.
Friday, 7:05 p.m., Eli Phillips, 26, Continental, was charged with menacing by stalking after an alleged incident in the 900 block of Westchester Avenue.
Sunday, 2:59 a.m., David Lindsay, 51, Napoleon, was charged with OVI and speed following a traffic stop on Glenwood Avenue.
Sunday, 3:43 p.m., Juanita Austermiller, 49, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
• Fires
Highland Township
Fire — Sunday, 8:54 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in a brush pile in the area of Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend and Rohn roads.
Hicksville
Fire — Sunday, 3:27 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire in the area of Dixon and South Main streets.
Wauseon
Fire — Saturday, 11:43 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 146 N. Fulton St.
Fire — Saturday, 4:23 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 02914 County Road 16.
Fire — Saturday, 5:09 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 13163 County Road L.
