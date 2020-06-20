• Police reports
State Patrol
June 12, 7:30 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by a county employee was struck by rock debris from a dump trailer being pulled by a vehicle driven by Austin Savage, 26, Defiance. Damage was light to the county vehicle, while the Savage vehicle was not damaged.
Sunday, 12:30 a.m., on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Dennis Fenstermaker, 57, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 3:04 p.m., at U.S. 6 and U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a semi driven by Gilbert Garza, 25, Fremont, failed to stop and collided with a car driven by Larry Sparks, 46, Defiance. Sparks was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Health and Wellness Centers, Bryan, with suspected serious injuries. A condition update was unavailable. Garza was cited for a signal violation. Damage was heavy to the Sparks vehicle and moderate to the Garza vehicle.
Monday, 7:24 p.m., on Paulding County Road 128 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Kelvin Bish, 20, Paulding, struck a drain grate and utility pole before coming to rest in a yard. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
June 10, 3:21 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Hicksville Township, vehicles driven by Jerrica Kmitta, 32, Fort Wayne, and Mitch Troyer, 33, Butler, Ind., collided. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Sunday, 10:01 p.m., on Quality Drive, a vehicle driven by a Defiance police patrolman Stormy Doctor, 36, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 4:10 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Rohlf, 55, 21091 Kiser Road, struck a sign. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 10:06 p.m., on Evansport Road, a vehicle driven by Deborah Dockery, 64, 20975 Buckskin Road, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 10:39 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Donald Mericle, 47, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 6:28 p.m., jewelry and money were reported stolen from the 900 block of Jackson Avenue.
Thursday, 8:58 p.m., Kevin Chencinski, 49, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Bryan Municipal Court.
Thursday, 11:49 p.m., David Kinney, 22, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Probate Court.
Friday, 12:14 a.m., Jordan Gonzales, 30, 2180 Royal Oak Ave., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 300 block of East Rosewood Avenue and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
June 12, 6:29 p.m., on County Road 14B in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Peyton Gore, 18, Napoleon, left the roadway, drove through a yard and struck driveway concrete. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Gore was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 11:20 a.m., on County Road 12 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Scott Schwiebert, 62, Holgate, struck a dog. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 2:21 a.m., on Church Street in Florida, a vehicle driven by Ismael Lujan, 19, Napoleon, left the roadway struck a concrete barrier, getting stuck on top of it. Damage was light to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes.
Thursday, 10:01 a.m., road signs were reported stolen from Henry County roads V and 13, Liberty Center.
Thursday, 4:28 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported from Holgate Party Mart, 148 Railway Ave.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 4:12 p.m., on Front Street, a vehicle driven by Terrence Bullock, 64, Napoleon, was backing into a driveway and struck by a vehicle driven by Hailey Ley, 22, Ney. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 12:57 p.m., at Bales Road and Glenwood Avenue, a trailer being pulled by a vehicle driven by Bobby Black 32, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Terry Gray, 76, Napoleon. Damage was light to the Gray vehicle, while the trailer was not damaged.
Tuesday, 3:44 p.m., at Hobson and Clinton streets, a vehicle driven by Karys Dewit, 16, Liberty Center, pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Travis Schoenitz, 30, Custar, pushing it into a vehicle driven by Maria Sanchez, 43, Napoleon. Sanchez was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Thursday, 2:02 p.m., Jerry Brown, 22, Napoleon, was arrested on warrants and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 7 p.m., David Kinney, 22, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 11:26 p.m., Keshawn Searcy, 27, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 3:37 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at Stadium Drive and Carpenter Road.
Fire — Thursday, 9:59 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 1033 Ottawa Ave.
Sherwood
Fire — Thursday, 4:08 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 117 N. Harrison St., Sherwood.
Hicksville
Fire — Thursday, 4:16 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at Ohio 49 and Industrial Drive.
Noble Township
Fire — Thursday, 7:41 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 07886 Ohio 66.
Wauseon
Fire — Thursday, 11:33 p.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide investigation at 10115 Ohio 108.
