• Police reports

State Patrol

Sunday, 12:30 a.m., on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Dennis Fenstermaker, 57, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Monday, 7:24 p.m., on Paulding County Road 128 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Kelvin Bish, 20, Paulding, struck a drain grate and utility pole before coming to rest in a yard. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Tuesday, 10:39 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Donald Mericle, 47, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Defiance Police

Wednesday, 6:28 p.m., jewelry and money were reported stolen from the 900 block of Jackson Avenue.

Henry Sheriff

June 12, 6:29 p.m., on County Road 14B in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Peyton Gore, 18, Napoleon, left the roadway, drove through a yard and struck driveway concrete. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Gore was cited for failure to control.

Wednesday, 11:20 a.m., on County Road 12 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Scott Schwiebert, 62, Holgate, struck a dog. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Thursday, 2:21 a.m., on Church Street in Florida, a vehicle driven by Ismael Lujan, 19, Napoleon, left the roadway struck a concrete barrier, getting stuck on top of it. Damage was light to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 4:12 p.m., on Front Street, a vehicle driven by Terrence Bullock, 64, Napoleon, was backing into a driveway and struck by a vehicle driven by Hailey Ley, 22, Ney. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Tuesday, 12:57 p.m., at Bales Road and Glenwood Avenue, a trailer being pulled by a vehicle driven by Bobby Black 32, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Terry Gray, 76, Napoleon. Damage was light to the Gray vehicle, while the trailer was not damaged.

Tuesday, 3:44 p.m., at Hobson and Clinton streets, a vehicle driven by Karys Dewit, 16, Liberty Center, pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Travis Schoenitz, 30, Custar, pushing it into a vehicle driven by Maria Sanchez, 43, Napoleon. Sanchez was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.

Load comments