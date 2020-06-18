• Police reports
State Patrol
June 12, 10:20 p.m., on Ohio 111 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Jeremy Coppes, 45, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
June 9, 7:44 a.m., on the Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, a vehicle driven by Letisia Velasquez, 62, 2056 Royal Palm Ave., struck a pile of logs left along the roadway. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
June 12, 1:10 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Justin Murphy, 38, Bellbrook, struck a cow. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
June 12, 4:08 a.m., on Township Road 92 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Brooke Kelley, 25, Ney, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 9:34 a.m., on County Road 150 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Betty Penner, 78, 19260 Buckskin Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 1:18 a.m., James Fisher, 27, Ney, was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 100 block of North Jackson Street, Ney.
Tuesday, 6:51 a.m., Abel Lugo, 31, San Antonio, Texas, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 12:37 p.m., Derrick Combs, 23, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 5:40 p.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 500 block of North Harrison Street, Sherwood.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 3:45 p.m., on Ottawa Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Dankworth, 43, 496 Defiance Crossing, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Tonya Lusk, 44, Continental. Dankworth was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Dankworth vehicle and light to the Lusk vehicle.
Saturday, 9:45 p.m., a tablet was reported stolen from the 200 block of Second Street.
Monday, 7:48 p.m., Ryan Gibbs, 36, 672 1/2 Jefferson Ave., was charged with menacing by stalking after an alleged incident in the 900 block of Washington Avenue and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 11:22 a.m., an outdoor light was reported vandalized in the 100 block of East Street.
Tuesday, 12:24 p.m., a shed was reported entered in the 1100 block of Ayersville Avenue.
Tuesday, 2:58 p.m., a package was reported stolen from the 200 block of Corwin Street.
Wednesday, 7:58 a.m., jewelry was reported stolen from the 800 block of Karnes Avenue.
Hicksville Police
June 10, 4:23 p.m., on Dixon Avenue, a vehicle driven by Misty Giddings, 46, Hicksville, was struck by falling wires. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 12:35 p.m., a theft in the city was reported to officers at the police department.
Monday, 7:59 p.m., an assault was reported in the 400 block of West Riverview Avenue and is under investigation.
Tuesday, 1:36 a.m., a theft was reported at Circle K, 777 Scott St.
Tuesday, 9:29 a.m., a leaf blower was reported stolen from the 1400 block of Ohio Street.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 7:06 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Dakota Perry, 25, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 8:30 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Little, 28, 23605 Breckler Road, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 2:54 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Larry Scarbrough, 71, Napoleon, struck a guardrail and rolled onto its roof after the driver reportedly fell asleep. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. The driver sustained suspected minor injuries but was not transported.
Tuesday, 7:17 a.m., an engine was reported stolen from the 00600 block of Ohio 281, Malinta.
Tuesday, 4:21 p.m., Steven Sheeks, 53, Continental, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 7 p.m., on County Road 424, a motorcycle ridden by Christopher Butler, 44, Napoleon, left the roadway and rolled after the driver reportedly swerved to miss an animal. Damage was heavy to the motorcycle.
Tuesday, 8:02 p.m., Danny Hartman, 55, Malinta, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 00700 County Road J, Malinta.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 3:28 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 203 Main St.
Highland Township
Fire — Tuesday, 9:40 p.m., firefighters were called to controlled burn of a barn at Bowman and Hill roads. Providing mutual aid were Defiance and Noble Township fire departments.
Wauseon
Fire — Wednesday, 9:33 a.m., firefighters were called to 13065 County Road H for an alarm.
