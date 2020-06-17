• Police reports
State Patrol
June 12, 10:20 p.m., on Ohio 111 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Jeremy Coppes, 45, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
June 9, 7:44 a.m., on the Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, a vehicle driven by Letisia Velasquez, 62, 2056 Royal Palm Ave., struck a pile of logs left along the roadway. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
June 12, 1:10 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Justin Murphy, 38, Bellbrook, struck a cow. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
June 12, 4:08 a.m., on Township Road 92 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Brooke Kelley, 25, Ney, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 9:34 a.m., on County Road 150 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Betty Penner, 78, 19260 Buckskin Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 3:45 p.m., on Ottawa Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Dankworth, 43, 496 Defiance Crossing, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Tonya Lusk, 44, Continental. Dankworth was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Dankworth vehicle and light to the Lusk vehicle.
Saturday, 9:45 p.m., a tablet was reported stolen from the 200 block of Second Street.
Tuesday, 11:22 a.m., an outdoor light was reported vandalized in the 100 block of East Street.
Tuesday, 12:24 p.m., a shed was reported entered in the 1100 block of Ayersville Avenue.
Hicksville Police
June 10, 4:23 p.m., on Dixon Avenue, a vehicle driven by Misty Giddings, 46, Hicksville, was struck by falling wires. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 7:06 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Dakota Perry, 25, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 8:30 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Little, 28, 23605 Breckler Road, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 2:54 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Larry Scarbrough, 71, Napoleon, struck a guardrail and rolled onto its roof after the driver reportedly fell asleep. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. The driver sustained suspected minor injuries but was not transported.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 12:35 p.m., a theft in the city was reported to officers at the police department.
Monday, 7:59 p.m., an assault was reported in the 400 block of West Riverview Avenue and is under investigation.
