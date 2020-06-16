• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Friday, 12:45 a.m., Luke Rowe, 22, Columbus, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Friday, 10:59 a.m., Robert Salisbury, 36, Edgerton, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Friday, 7:39 p.m., Trae Burton, 33, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Friday, 7:41 p.m., William Field, 18, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Saturday, 4:55 p.m., an 11-year-old Sherwood male was charged with unruliness by means of domestic violence and criminal damaging after an alleged incident in the 05000 block of Openlander Road.

Sunday, 12:19 p.m., hay bales were reported stolen from the 20000 block of County Road Road 10.

Defiance Police

Thursday, 7:47 p.m., a theft of money was reported in the 1800 block of North Clinton Street.

Friday, 2:23 p.m., Linda Urbina, 63, 839 Karnes Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Saturday, 11:15 a.m., graffiti was reported in the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue.

Sunday, 2:11 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at Northtowne Mall, 1500 N. Clinton St.

Sunday, 3:29 p.m., Austin Alvarado, 19, 22607 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.

Sunday, 6:32 p.m., a temporary license tag was reported stolen from the 800 block of Karnes Avenue.

Sunday, 7:02 p.m., Amber Childree, 21, Comer, Ga., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Grover Avenue.

Sunday, 8:41 p.m., medication was reported stolen from the 500 block of Defiance Crossing.

Henry Sheriff

Friday, 3:37 p.m., at Henry County roads X and 18, a motorcycle ridden by Dwight Franklin, 49, Swanton, went left of center and rolled into a ditch. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was taken by Ridgeville Township EMS to Fulton County Hospital, Wauseon, with suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.

Saturday, 6:41 a.m., Ricardo Valdez, 29, Holgate, was cited for failure to stay in marked lanes, improper turn, drug abuse and possession of marijuana paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Scott Street. Also charged were Jonathan Arps, 28, Holgate, drug abuse and possession of marijuana paraphernalia; and Melanie Cruey, 35, Defiance, drug abuse and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Sunday, 3:12 a.m., Storm Forester, 22, Napoleon, was charged with drug abuse and open container after an alleged incident in the 600 block of East Riverview Avenue.

Sunday, 2:41 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported at the Holgate Party Mart, 148 Railway Ave.

Sunday, 2:56 p.m., Joseph Lyons, 38, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Lucas County.

Sunday, 8:29 p.m., Jonathan Sommers, 25, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at U.S. 24 and County Road 17. He was taken to CCNO.

Napoleon Police

Sunday, 4:18 p.m., a theft was reported in the 600 block of Haley Avenue.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Friday, 7:28 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1250 Geneva Blvd.

Fire — Sunday, 3:25 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire on Franklin Street.

Delaware Township

Fire — Friday, 4:33 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in a log jam on the Maumee River at 16988 Speaker Road. Providing mutual aid was Sherwood Fire Department.

Hicksville

Fire — Monday, 1:31 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 109 Dixon St.

