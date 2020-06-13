• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 3:36 a.m., a vehicle driven by Michael Evers, 45, 17714 County Road 424, was traveling east on Defiance County Road 424 in Delaware Township when he swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. The vehicle tipped on its side and traveled off the right side of the roadway. Functional damage was reported to the vehicle. Evers was taken by EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with reported minor injuries.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 11:21 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Haylie Jones, 27, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, Keith Marty, 64, 1528 Woodhurst Drive, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Wednesday, 4:12 p.m. workers at Dollar Tree, 08896 Ohio 66, reported damage to the parking lot from a semi truck.
Wednesday, 6:33 p.m., at East Second and Degler streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lacy Harter, 27, 530 Degler St., went out of control and slid into the side of a vehicle driven by Elvia Ceballos, 41, 634 Grover Ave., which was stopped at a stop sign. Minor damage was reported to both vehicles and no injuries were reported. Harter was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 8:59 p.m. slashed tires were reported on a 2002 Chevy Avalanche parked in the 500 block of Hopkins Street
Thursday, 12:34 p.m. a push lawn mower was reported stolen out of the back of a trailer parked at Big Boy, 1830 N. Clinton St.
Thursday, 7:47 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Friday, 3:16 a.m., Carl Gutierrez-Bruce, 19, 100 East St., was charged with rape, a first-degree felony, after an alleged incident in the 900 block of South Clinton Street. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, pending an appearance on Monday in Defiance Municipal Court.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 7:57 p.m. on Scott Street, vehicles driven by Sabrena Shull, 51, Hicksville, and Iesha Jones, 27, Detroit, collided. Jones was taken by EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, while Jones' two passengers were not injured. Jones was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to both vehicles.
Wednesday, 3:41 p.m., Roy Glass, 33, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 8:57 p.m., James Mason, 32, Cecil, was arrested on a warrant from Bryan and taken to CCNO. He also was charged with assault after an alleged incident.
Wednesday, 9:15 p.m., Kimberly Webb, 40, Napoleon, was served a warrant and charged with theft.
Friday, 2:37 a.m., Michael Ritz, 41, Napoleon, was charged with lanes of travel, OVI and using weapons while intoxicated following a traffic stop on Jahns Road.
Henry Sheriff
June 6, 1:55 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Wilmer Perez, 34, Bowling Green, struck a culvert and caught on fire. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
June 8, 2:49 p.m., on County Road O in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Draken Kestner-Schooley, 16, Grelton, left the roadway and came to rest in a field. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
June 8, 4:07 p.m., on County Road 13 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Chadwick, 67, Liberty Center, struck a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 4:48 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Billy Little, 42, Wauseon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 9:44 a.m., county highway road signs were reported stolen from Henry County roads M and 16.
Thursday, 12:43 p.m., at North Greenler Street and Baltimore Avenue in Holgate, a vehicle driven by Kyle Sherman, 38, Perrysburg, struck a stopped vehicle driven by Christopher Spurlock, 25, Toledo. Damage was light to the Spurlock vehicle, while the Sherman vehicle was not damaged.
Thursday, 3:02 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by John Cooper, 70, Summitville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wauseon Police
Wednesday, 10:57 p.m., on Airport Highway, a vehicle driven by Jesse Navarro, 20, Delta, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Talisha Wilson, 35, 265 Gray St., Defiance. Navarro was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Navarro vehicle and moderate to the Wilson vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 2:33 a.m., firefighters were called to an electrical fire at 1486 Jackson Ave.
McClure/Damascus Township
Fire — Thursday, 3:41 p.m., firefighters were called to a possible RV fire on Ohio 65, north of County Road J.
Liberty Center
Fire — Thursday, 9:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a trailer fire on County Road 424.
