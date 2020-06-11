• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 12:07 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Josiah Adkins, 18, 08115 Jericho Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
June 3, 11:42 a.m., on Mustang Drive in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Roxanne Hejduk, 56, 2127 Baltimore Road, backed from a drive and struck a parked vehicle owned by Juan Martinez, 743 Village Lane. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 12:55 p.m., Michael Lusk, 48, Toledo, was charged with aggravated menacing after an alleged incident in the 1400 block of Mustang Drive.
Friday, 4:41 p.m., a car towing dolly was reported stolen from the 1900 block of Spruce Street.
Saturday, 8:40 a.m., Donna Gile, 40, 01759 Ney-Williams Center Road, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence. Ruben Knapp, 39, Bryan, also was charged with disorderly conduct.
Saturday, 3:24 p.m., graffiti was sprayed on the roadway in the area of Schick and Trinity roads.
Sunday, 6:05 a.m., charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 1500 block of Main Street in Evansport were Danielle Kolb, 36, Defiance, and Herbert Urdiales, 47, Defiance.
Sunday, 10:26 p.m., on Highland Center Road, a vehicle driven by Danielle Bird, 13169 Fullmer Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 10:06 a.m., a theft was reported in the 1900 block of East Second Street.
Monday, 11:20 a.m., Tracy Scott, 32, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 11:58 p.m., on The Bend Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Dakota Sharp, 21, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
June 5, 4:32 p.m., on Downs Street, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Keel, 57, 305 Cleveland Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Robert Roddy, 58, 19292 County Road 198. Keel was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Sunday, 12:57 p.m., Richard Hawkins, 45, Archbold, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Monday, 1:57 p.m., a theft was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Tuesday, 10 a.m., a backpack and iPad were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Village Lane.
Tuesday, 1:36 p.m., a vandalism complaint was reported at McDonald's, 1740 E. Second St.
Henry Sheriff
Sunday, 3:41 p.m., on Ohio 110 in Damascus Township, a motorcycle ridden by Gary Moritz, 62, Curtice, went out of control on loose stone and struck an oncoming vehicle and trailer driven by James Wells, 55, Kendallville, Ind. Moritz was not injured. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 7:11 a.m., Nathan Pfaff, 21, Toledo, was charged with OVI and failure to stay in marked lanes following a traffic stop on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township.
Monday, 10:48 a.m., on County Road W in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Lamond, 37, Paulding, backed from a drive and struck a vehicle driven by Dawn Lugbill, 58, Archbold. Lamond was cited for improper backing. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 2:49 p.m., on County Road O in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Draken Kestner-Schooley, 16, Grelton, struck a sign and came to rest in a field. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 2:51 p.m., a pistol was reported stolen from the 300 block of East High Street, Florida.
Tuesday, 6:23 p.m., Clayton Hargrove, 26, Bowling Green, as cited for OVI following a traffic stop on U.S. 6.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 5:38 p.m., a theft was reported in the 2400 block of Kenjames Court.
Tuesday, 11:05 a.m., Wendy Diaz, 46, Napoleon, was cited for a nuisance violation.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 7:43 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1887 Redwood Drive.
Fire — Tuesday, 5:06 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1983 S. Jefferson Ave.
Tiffin Township
Fire — Tuesday, 9:21 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 24840 Mekus Road.
