• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 3:36 a.m., a vehicle driven by Michael Evers, 45, 17714 County Road 424, was traveling east on County Road 424 in Defiance County's Delaware Township when he swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. The vehicle tipped on its side and traveled off the right side of the roadway. Functional damage was reported to the vehicle. Evers was taken by EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with reported minor injuries.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, served a warrant from Defiance County Municipal Court to Keith Marty, 64, 1528 Woodhurst Drive.
Wednesday, 4:12 p.m. workers at Dollar Tree, 8896 Ohio 66 North reported damage to the parking lot from a semi truck.
Wednesday, 6:33 p.m., at East Second and Degler streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lacy Harter, 27, 530 Degler St., went out of control and slid into the side of a vehicle driven by Elvia Ceballos, 41, 634 Grover, Ave. which was stopped at a stop sign. Minor damage was reported to both vehicles and no injuries were reported. Harter was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 8:59 p.m. slashed tires were reported on a 2002 Chevy Avalanche parked at 501 Hopkins St.
Thursday, 12:40 a.m. responded to a burglar alarm at Frickers, 1005 N. Clinton St.
Thursday, 3:39 a.m. responded to unfounded burglar alarm at Lowe's, 1831 N. Clinton St.
Thursday, 12:34 p.m. a push lawn mower was reported stolen out of the back of a trailer parked at Big Boy, 1830 N. Clinton St.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 7:57 p.m. a vehicle driven by Sabrena Shull, 51, Hicksville, was northbound on Scott Street when a vehicle driven by Iesha Jones, 27, Detroit, attempted to come off the eastbound ramp of U.S. 24 and turn left onto Scott St. Jones failed to yield to oncoming traffic causing a collision. Jones, was taken by EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, while Jones' two passengers were not injured. Jones was charged with failure to yield at a stop sign. Disabling damage was reported to both vehicles.
Wednesday, 9:15 p.m., Kimberly Webb, 40, Napoleon, was served a warrant and charged with theft.
Fires
McClure/Damascus Township — Thursday, 3:41 p.m., firefighters were called to a possible RV fire on Ohio 65, north of County Road J.
Liberty Center — Thursday, 9:30 p.m. firefighters were called to a trailer fire on County Road 424.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.