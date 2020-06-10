• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Friday, 12:55 p.m., Michael Lusk, 48, Toledo, was charged with aggravated menacing after an alleged incident in the 1400 block of Mustang Drive.

Friday, 4:41 p.m., a car dolly was reported stolen from the 1900 block of Spruce Street.

Saturday, 8:40 a.m., Donna Gile, 40, 01759 Ney-Williams Center Road, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence. Ruben Knapp, 39, Bryan, also was charged with disorderly conduct.

Saturday, 3:24 p.m., graffiti was sprayed on the roadway in the area of Schick and Trinity roads.

Sunday, 6:05 a.m., charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 1500 block of Main Street in Evansport were Danielle Kolb, 36, Defiance, and Herbert Urdiales, 47, Defiance.

Monday, 10:06 a.m., a theft was reported in the 1900 block of East Second Street.

Monday, 11:20 a.m., Tracy Scott, 32, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Defiance Police

Sunday, 12:57 p.m., Richard Hawkins, 45, Archbold, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.

Monday, 1:57 p.m., a theft was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.

Tuesday, 10 a.m., a backpack and iPad were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Village Lane.

Tuesday, 1:36 p.m., a vandalism complaint was reported at McDonald's, 1740 E. Second St.

Henry Sheriff

Sunday, 3:41 p.m., on Ohio 110 in Damascus Township, a motorcycle ridden by Gary Moritz, 62, Curtice, went out of control on stone and struck an oncoming vehicle and trailer driven by James Wells, 55, Kendallville, Ind. Moritz was not injured. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Monday, 7:11 a.m., Nathan Pfaff, 21, Toledo, was charged with OVI and failure to stay in marked lanes following a traffic stop on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township.

Monday, 10:48 a.m., on County Road W in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Lamond, 37, Paulding, backed from a drive and struck a vehicle driven by Dawn Lugbill, 58, Archbold. Lamond was cited for improper backing. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Monday, 2:49 p.m., on County Road O in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Draken Kestner-Schooley, 16, Grelton, struck a sign and came to rest in a field. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.

Monday, 2:51 p.m., a pistol was reported stolen from the 300 block of East High Street, Florida.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 5:38 p.m., a theft was reported in the 2400 block of Kenjames Court.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Monday, 7:43 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1887 Redwood Drive.

Tiffin Township

Fire — Tuesday, 9:21 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 24840 Mekus Road.

