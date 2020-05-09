• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 3:10 p.m., at River Road and Deerwood Drive in Defiance, a motorcycle ridden by Julia Schutt, 55, 2032 Shawnee Drive, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Kelsey Dickson, 22, 202 Broadway Ave., before striking an oncoming vehicle driven by Marvin Bovia, 59, Bowling Green. Schutt was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional for suspected serious injuries. Damage was heavy to the Schutt and Dickson vehicles and moderate to the Bovia vehicle.
Tuesday, 12:37 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a Defiance County commissioner vehicle struck a deer. The driver's name was unavailable. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
April 30, 7:35 a.m., on Standley Road, a vehicle driven by Vada Powers, 19, Holgate, attempted to pass a slow-moving vehicle. She swerved to avoid a collision and struck a ditch. Damage was light to her vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:01 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by David Wade, 63, New Haven, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 4:13 a.m., Bobby Rodriguez, 29, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Thursday, 4:24 a.m., Nathan Brown, 32, Paulding, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 7:34 p.m., a grill and propane tank were reported stolen from the 1200 block of Ayersville Avenue.
Wednesday, 7:36 p.m., Tyler Moore, 29, Cleveland, was arrested on a warrant from Napoleon.
Thursday, 3:46 p.m., Julie Grimm, 26, 700 Kiser Road, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 400 block of Pontiac Drive.
Thursday, 4:47 p.m., at Arabella and South Clinton streets, a vehicle driven by Sierra Dalton, 24, 676 1/2 S. Clinton St., backed and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Jordan Plant, 1679 Cross Creek Lane. Dalton was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 10:12 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen in the 300 block of Ralston Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
May 2, 2:35 p.m., on County Road 12 in Monroe Township, a truck driven by Tanner Blair, 27, Delta, was pulling a trailer. The trailer came unhooked and struck several trees and a building at K128 County Road 12. He was cited for an unsecured load. The truck was not damaged.
Wednesday, 9:13 a.m., tires were reported stolen from Estle Chevrolet, 128 S. Main St., Hamler.
Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., Ohio 65 in Bartlow Township, a truck driven by Eugene Rautio, 63, Duluth, Minn., was pulling a trailer that went off the edge of the roadway. The trailer rolled. The truck was not damaged.
Wednesday, 9:26 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Allison Helmke, 21, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 10:48 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Michelle Khouzama-McKinney, 54, Bowling Green, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 1:27 p.m., Ashley Cole, 30, Holgate, was charged with breaking and entering after an alleged incident in the 200 block of Thomas Street and taken to CCNO.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 1:34 p.m., firefighters were called to a downed power line at 627 Moss St.
Jewell
Fire — Wednesday, 5:22 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 27278 Standley Road. Providing mutual aid was South Richland Fire Department.
Fire — Thursday, 5:24 p.m., firefighters were called to a shed fire at 30425 Weichman Road. Providing mutual aid was South Richland Fire Department.
Highland Township
Fire — Wednesday, 4:25 p.m., firefighters were called to Highland Center and Bowman roads for a report of a tractor striking a utility pole.
Noble Township
Fire — Thursday, 2:54 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in a treeline at 10485 Haller Road.
Napoleon
Fire — Thursday, 6:24 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 800 Sheffield Ave.
