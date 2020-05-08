• Police reports

State Patrol

Sunday, 3:10 p.m., at River Road and Deerwood Drive in Defiance, a motorcycle ridden by Julia Schutt, 55, 2032 Shawnee Drive, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Kelsey Dickson, 22, 202 Broadway Ave., before striking an oncoming vehicle driven by Marvin Bovia, 59, Bowling Green. Schutt was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional for suspected serious injuries. Damage was heavy to the Schutt and Dickson vehicles and moderate to the Bovia vehicle.

Tuesday, 12:37 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a Defiance County commissioner vehicle struck a deer. The driver's name was unavailable. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

April 30, 7:35 a.m., on Standley Road, a vehicle driven by Vada Powers, 19, Holgate, attempted to pass a slow-moving vehicle. She swerved to avoid a collision and struck a ditch. Damage was light to her vehicle.

Defiance Police

Wednesday, 7:34 p.m., a grill and propane tank were reported stolen from the 1200 block of Ayersville Avenue.

Henry Sheriff

Wednesday, 9:13 a.m., tires were reported stolen from Estle Chevrolet, 128 S. Main St., Hamler.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 8:02 p.m., Tyler Moore, 29, Cleveland, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Thursday, 1:34 p.m., firefighters were called to a downed power line at 627 Moss St.

Jewell

Fire —  Wednesday, 5:22 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 27278 Standley Road. Providing mutual aid was South Richland Fire Department.

Highland Township

Fire — Wednesday, 4:25 p.m., firefighters were called to Highland Center and Bowman roads for a report of a tractor striking a utility pole.

Load comments