• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 3:10 p.m., at River Road and Deerwood Drive in Defiance, a motorcycle ridden by Julia Schutt, 55, 2032 Shawnee Drive, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Kelsey Dickson, 22, 202 Broadway Ave., before striking an oncoming vehicle driven by Marvin Bovia, 59, Bowling Green. Schutt was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional for suspected serious injuries. Damage was heavy to the Schutt and Dickson vehicles and moderate to the Bovia vehicle.
Tuesday, 12:37 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a Defiance County commissioner vehicle struck a deer. The driver's name was unavailable. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
April 30, 7:35 a.m., on Standley Road, a vehicle driven by Vada Powers, 19, Holgate, attempted to pass a slow-moving vehicle. She swerved to avoid a collision and struck a ditch. Damage was light to her vehicle.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 7:34 p.m., a grill and propane tank were reported stolen from the 1200 block of Ayersville Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 9:13 a.m., tires were reported stolen from Estle Chevrolet, 128 S. Main St., Hamler.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 8:02 p.m., Tyler Moore, 29, Cleveland, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 1:34 p.m., firefighters were called to a downed power line at 627 Moss St.
Jewell
Fire — Wednesday, 5:22 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 27278 Standley Road. Providing mutual aid was South Richland Fire Department.
Highland Township
Fire — Wednesday, 4:25 p.m., firefighters were called to Highland Center and Bowman roads for a report of a tractor striking a utility pole.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.