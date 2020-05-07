• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 8:10 p.m., on Paulding County Road 107 in Bluecreek Township, a vehicle driven by Brandon Saylor, 33, Latty, struck a sign and ditch before overturning. He was taken by Scott EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 4:51 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Johnathan Engel, 42, 903 Downs St., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 8:50 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 26000 block of Bowman Road.
Monday, 9:07 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Ryan Liechty, 24, Fort Wayne, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 1:15 a.m., a 17-year-old Defiance male was cited for unruliness by means of possession of marijuana after an alleged incident on Christy Road.
Tuesday, 2:41 a.m., Taylor Schindler, 22, Ney, was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia following an alleged incident on Schick Road.
Tuesday, 4:35 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 08000 block of Christy Road.
Tuesday, 5:21 p.m., Pamela Graves, 38, Defiance, was arrested on two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 6:59 p.m., Stephen Schomaeker, 25, Defiance, was arrested on warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Monday, 12:40 p.m., Jessica Carroll, 25, 1963 S. Jefferson Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident at the residence.
Tuesday, 1:51 a.m., James Berry, 57, 625 Wayne Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.
Tuesday, 4:33 p.m., a mailbox was vandalized in the 500 block of Bunn Drive.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 8:09 a.m., Joshua Cowell, 40, Toledo, was charged with OVI and reckless operation following a traffic stop at U.S. 24 and Ohio 108.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 4:30 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1500 N. Clinton St. They were called back again at 6:17 a.m.
Fire — Wednesday, 6:40 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 801 Carpenter Road.
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 2:14 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 06824 Ohio 49.
Fire — Monday, 4:26 p.m., firefighters were called to a controlled burn on Spencerville Road.
Wauseon
Fire — Tuesday, 2:30 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at Ohio 2 and County Road 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.