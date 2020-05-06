• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 8:50 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 26000 block of Bowman Road.
Monday, 9:07 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Ryan Liechty, 24, Fort Wayne, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 1:15 a.m., a 17-year-old Defiance male was cited for unruliness by means of possession of marijuana after an alleged incident on Christy Road.
Tuesday, 4:35 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 08000 block of Christy Road.
Defiance Police
Monday, 12:40 p.m., Jessica Carroll, 25, 1963 S. Jefferson Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident at the residence.
Tuesday, 1:51 a.m., James Berry, 57, 625 Wayne Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 4:30 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1500 N. Clinton St. They were called back again at 6:17 a.m.
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 2:14 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 06824 Ohio 49.
Fire — Monday, 4:26 p.m., firefighters were called to a controlled burn on Spencerville Road.
Wauseon
Fire — Tuesday, 2:30 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at Ohio 2 and County Road 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.