• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Monday, 8:50 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 26000 block of Bowman Road.

Monday, 9:07 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Ryan Liechty, 24, Fort Wayne, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Tuesday, 1:15 a.m., a 17-year-old Defiance male was cited for unruliness by means of possession of marijuana after an alleged incident on Christy Road.

Tuesday, 4:35 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 08000 block of Christy Road.

Defiance Police

Monday, 12:40 p.m., Jessica Carroll, 25, 1963 S. Jefferson Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident at the residence.

Tuesday, 1:51 a.m., James Berry, 57, 625 Wayne Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Tuesday, 4:30 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1500 N. Clinton St. They were called back again at 6:17 a.m.

Hicksville

Fire — Monday, 2:14 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 06824 Ohio 49.

Fire — Monday, 4:26 p.m., firefighters were called to a controlled burn on Spencerville Road.

Wauseon

Fire — Tuesday, 2:30 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at Ohio 2 and County Road 18.

Load comments