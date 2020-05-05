• Police reports
Defiance Police
Friday, 6:19 p.m., Daniel Ramirez, 52, 1040 Harrison Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 900 block of Wesley Street.
Friday, 7:36 p.m., Ashley Cole, 30, 06909 Ohio 66, was charged with criminal damaging, disorderly conduct, possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of marijuana paraphernalia following an alleged incident in the 08000 block of Ohio 66. She was taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 3:08 a.m., Tolby Fleming III, 30, Defiance, was involved in an accident on East Broadway Avenue. He was charged with OVI, driving under suspension, leaving the scene and failure to stay in marked lanes. In connection with an incident prior to the crash, Fleming was charged with domestic violence, child endangering and unlawful restraint after an alleged incident in the city. He was taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 6:48 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Saturday, 11:50 p.m., Natalie Babcock, 28, 596 St. Paul St., was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Chief Supermarket, 705 Deatrick St.
Sunday, 1:42 a.m., a theft was reported on Sierra Way.
Sunday, 9:46 a.m., Trae Burton, 33, 1264 Myrna St., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 6:49 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Defiance Sheriff
April 30, 4:22 p.m., a break-in was reported at the former Scottie's restaurant, 14232 Ohio 111.
Monday, 5:28 a.m., Christopher Dlubac, 22, Defiance, was arrested on warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 9:49 a.m., a theft in the city was reported to officers at the police department.
Hicksville Police
April 28, 4:05 p.m., on High Street, vehicles driven by Meco Hood, 46, Fort Wayne, and Michael Hughes, 59, Montgomery, Mich., sideswiped mirrors as they passed. Damage was light to the vehicles.
April 29, 2:17 p.m., on Main Street, a vehicle driven by Takota Kissinger, 18, Butler, Ind., backed into a vehicle driven by Jose Luevano-Hernandez, 41, Hicksville. Damage was light to the vehicles. Kissinger was cited for failure to use care in backing.
Sunday, 2:24 a.m., on High Street, a vehicle driven by Dakota Minck, 19, Bryan, struck a utility pole and tree. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Fulton Sheriff
April 29, 10:56 a.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, a vehicle driven by Marissa Love, 20, Bryan, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by John Dula, 64, Bryan. Love was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Dula vehicle and heavy to the Love vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 9:44 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in a pit on Thurston Avenue.
Fire — Saturday, 1:35 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 108 Widmer St.
Fire — Saturday, 9 p.m., firefighters were called to a bonfire at 740 Westwood Drive.
Fire — Saturday, 9:23 p.m., firefighters were called to a truck fire at 1163 S. Clinton St.
Fire — Sunday 9:53 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 183 Durango Drive.
Fire — Sunday, 2:29 p.m., firefighters were called to an investigation at 1733 Hopkins St.
Fire — Sunday, 7:57 p.m., firefighters were called to a smoke investigation at Ruth Ann Drive and West High Street.
Hicksville
Fire — Saturday, 7:25 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation in the area of Ohio 49.
Fire — Sunday, 6:22 p.m., firefighters were called to a transformer issue at 08853 Casebeer-Miller Road.
Wauseon
Fire — Saturday, 4:58 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 15770 County Road K.
