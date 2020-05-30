• Police reports
State Patrol
May 24, 10:35 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Henry County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Long, 63, 208 Kettenring Drive, struck a tire in the roadway. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 6:23 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Lucas Damschroder, 28, Gibsonburg, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 9:10 a.m., Cody Jennings, 28, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 4:18 p.m., a field was vandalized in the 15000 block of Power Dam Road.
Tuesday, 5:19 p.m., Ryan Duma, 30, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 10:05 a.m., a theft was reported in the 28000 block of Hoffman Road.
Wednesday, 12:53 p.m., Robert Urton Jr., 58, Ney, was arrested on a warrant from Williams County Juvenile Court.
Wednesday, 9:41 p.m., Keith Marty, 64, Defiance, was charged with menacing by stalking after an alleged incident in the 200 block of Lancelot Drive.
Wednesday, 10:56 p.m., Isaiah Cramer, 18, Defiance, was cited for reckless operation of a motor vehicle following an alleged incident on Schick Road. His passenger, a 17-year-old Defiance girl was charged with delinquency by means of possession of marijuana/paraphernalia.
Thursday, 5:51 a.m., on Openlander Road, a vehicle driven by Daniel Clemens, 46, Cecil, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 10:31 p.m., Gary Seiple, 45, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 10:23 a.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Dollar General, 09843 U.S. 127, Sherwood.
Friday, 10:38 a.m., Clarence Thigpen, 38, Kalamazoo, Mich., was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 12:25 a.m., William Field III, 18, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., was charged with three counts of breaking and entering after alleged incidents at the Pancake House, 2023 S. Jefferson Ave., and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 6:57 p.m., a lawnmower was reported stolen from the 800 block of North Clinton Street.
Thursday 2:46 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Lowes, 1831 N. Clinton St.
Thursday, 4:55 p.m., at Clinton and High streets, a vehicle driven by Benjamin Michael, 43, 659 Kentner St., pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Russell Grimes, 42, 17569 Ohio 18, causing a collision. Michael was cited for failure to yield, while Grimes was cited for FRA suspension. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 11:23 p.m., a rape was reported in the city and is under investigation.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 12:49 p.m., on Township Road 15 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Barbara Bartels, 72, Hamler, left the roadway, struck a utility pole and came to rest on its side. She was taken by Holgate EMS to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 3:10 p.m., at Ohio 65 and County Road P in Damascus Township, a car driven by Brylie Short, 18, Bowling Green, pulled into the path of a semi driven by Thomas Carpenter, 61, Mansfield, causing a collision. Short's passenger, McKenzie Curry, 19, Oregon, was taken by Henry County EMS to Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green, for suspected minor injuries. Short was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the Short vehicle and moderate to the Carpenter vehicle.
Friday, 2:12 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Murray, 60, Wauseon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 3:28 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1200 Ralston Ave.
Florida/Flatrock Township
Fire — Wednesday, 9:22 p.m., firefighters were called to rescue some people who were knocked off their rafts in the Maumee River and became stuck in mud. Providing mutual aid was Napoleon Fire Department.
