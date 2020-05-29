• Police reports

State Patrol

May 24, 10:35 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Henry County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Long, 63, 208 Kettenring Drive, struck a tire in the roadway. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Tuesday, 6:23 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Lucas Damschroder, 28, Gibsonburg, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Tuesday, 9:10 a.m., Cody Jennings, 28, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court

Wednesday, 10:56 p.m., Isaiah Cramer, 18, Defiance, was cited for reckless operation of a motor vehicle following an alleged incident on Schick Road. His passenger, a 17-year-old Defiance girl was charged with delinquency by means of possession of marijuana/paraphernalia.

Defiance Police

Tuesday, 12:25 a.m., William Field III, 18, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., was charged with three counts of breaking and entering after alleged incidents at the Pancake House, 2023 S. Jefferson Ave., and taken to CCNO.

Wednesday, 6:57 p.m., a lawnmower was reported reported stolen from the 800 block of North Clinton Street.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 11:23 p.m., a rape was reported in the city and is under investigation.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Wednesday, 3:28 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1200 Ralston Ave.

Florida/Flatrock Township

Fire — Wednesday, 9:22 p.m., firefighters were called to rescue some people who were knocked off their rafts in the Maumee River and became stuck in mud. Providing mutual aid was Napoleon Fire Department.

