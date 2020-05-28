• Police reports
State Patrol
May 21, 6:50 a.m., on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a vehicle driven by Courtnie Gudakunst, 23, Grover Hill, struck a deer. She was taken by Grover Hill EMS to Van Wert Health for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
May 23, 9:45 p.m., on Williams County Road F in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Jason Collins, 30, Edgerton, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
May 22, 5:25 p.m., Kyle Crase, 31, 214 Auglaize St., was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 100 block of Madison Street.
Tuesday, 1:02 p.m., on Summit Street, mirrors were sideswiped on passing vehicles driven by Xan Bantancur, 53, 420 Cleveland Ave., and David Williamson, 60, 848 King St. Damage was light to the vehicles. Williamson was cited for failure to drive on the right side of the roadway.
Tuesday, 6:57 p.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of North Clinton Street.
Wednesday, 12:05 a.m., two bikes were reported stolen from the 1100 block of Karnes Avenue.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 7:56 a.m., on County Road 424 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Russell Orthwein, 58, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 11:47 p.m., on County Road 424 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Craig Rau, 38, 621 Sierra Way, lost a tire. The vehicle went into a wood area of the canal. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 10:10 p.m., Katie Morrow and Mildred Bartley, Holgate, were charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 400 block of South Squire Street, Holgate.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 4:03 p.m., Andrew Roumell, 41, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 5:20 p.m., on the U.S. 24 ramp from Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Isayah Nonnenmacher, 18, Liberty Center, struck a median. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 6:17 p.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Desgranges, 40, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Virginia Thiel, 81, Napoleon. Desgranges was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 9:35 a.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 731 Westwood Drive.
Tiffin Township
Fire — Tuesday, 8:47 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 06817 Ohio 66.
Hicksville
Fire — Wednesday, 12:43 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at Fountain and West Hicks streets.
