• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 5:52 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Troy Chmielewski, 50, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 8:36 a.m., Nathaniel Long, 37, Defiance, was charged with criminal trespassing after an alleged incident in Mark Center.
Tuesday, 1:23 a.m., Frank Salinas, 44, Defiance, was charged with possession of marijuana/drug paraphernalia following a suspicious person report at Ohio 15 and Watson Road.
Defiance Police
Friday, 8:27 p.m., Rachel Mansfield, 23, 620 Seneca St., was arrested on a warrant.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 5:47 a.m., on County Road 424 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Zartman, 28, 29605 Jewell Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 8:24 p.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by James Heitman, 64, Malinta, was struck by a tree that fell onto the roadway. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 2:49 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Virginia Ganster, 41, West Unity, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 7:57 p.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Brock Wiemken, 16, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Staci Smith, 43, Napoleon. Wiemken was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Wiemken vehicle and moderate to the Smith vehicle.
Monday, 10:48 a.m., James McNulty, 33, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 1:27 p.m., on Haley Avenue, vehicles driven by Austin Anaya, 24, Napoleon, and Sarah Ward, 39, Napoleon, collided. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Wauseon Police
May 21, 4:24 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Rilla Dunlevy, 69, Maumee, backed into a vehicle driven by Clyde Billups, 59, Fort Wayne. Dunlevy was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
• Fires
Napoleon
Fire — Tuesday, 4:30 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 523 E. Riverview Ave.
Fire — Tuesday, 2:32 p.m., firefighters were called to Front Street for a reported vehicle fire. There was no fire upon arrival.
