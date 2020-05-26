• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
May 18, 2:47 p.m., on Harding Road, a vehicle driven by Zoe Billings, 21, 14504 Williams Road, struck a culvert and came to rest in a ditch. Billings was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
May 21, 12:08 p.m., Elijah Miller, 40, Findlay, was arrested on warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 11:39 a.m., Jessie Rodriguez, 26, Archbold, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 9:19 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by John Chafin, 72, Ney, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 10:13 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 05000 block of Ohio 18. Nothing was reported taken.
Sunday, 11:56 p.m., a theft was reported in the 01000 block of Farmer-Mark Road.
Monday, 2:24 a.m., Travis Oopen-Webb, 30, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 11:50 a.m., Keiana Slayton, 37, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
May 19, 1:16 a.m., at East Second and Degler streets, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Howe, 46, Holgate, struck a vehicle driven by Monica Perez, 27, 1685 Tahoe Ridge. Howe was cited for a stop sign violation. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
May 19, 4:30 p.m., at Clinton and Fifth streets, a vehicle driven by Ralph Wharry, 52, Oakwood, struck a vehicle driven by Rebecca Rupp, 31, 706 Pierce St., pushing it into a vehicle driven by Chelsea Lopez, 29, 913 Greenbriar Lane. Wharry was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 5:43 a.m., a gas drive-off was reported at 1802 N. Clinton St.
Friday, 10:27 p.m., a car was reported stolen from the 600 block of Emmett Street.
Saturday, 3:55 a.m., Philip Lopez, 32, 919 Jefferson Ave., was charged with violation a protection order and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 11:56 a.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Saturday, 2:22 p.m., a vehicle window was reported broken in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue.
Sunday, 12:37 a.m., Jesus Garcia, 40, 06909 Ohio 66, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 3:18 a.m., a 2015 Dodge Charger and a 2016 Challenger were reported stolen from Exceptional Motorcar, 20891 County Road 424.
Sunday, 7:33 a.m., money was reported stolen from the Pancake House, 2023 S. Jefferson Ave. Monday, 9:30 a.m., money was reported stolen from the location.
Sunday, 11:40 a.m., Cory Owens, 36, 221 W. Rosewood Ave., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence. He was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 10:55 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 1000 block of East Second Street.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 12:23 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Kathleen Lieb, 71, Hamler, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 2:45 a.m., Joseph Peake, 54, Defiance, was charged with OVI and speed following a traffic stop on Scott Street, Napoleon.
Saturday, 4:58 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Shirley Wooten, 24, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
May 21, noon, on Oakwood Avenue, a vehicle struck a sign that was attached to a power pole post and phone wire. The wire was pulled from a home. The driver left the scene.
Friday, 8:33 p.m., a theft was reported on Grenwich Drive.
Saturday, 11:54 a.m., a theft was reported in the 1800 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Saturday, 8:32 p.m., Arthur Hall, 37, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Sunday, 12:09 a.m., a theft was reported on North Perry Street.
Sunday, 9:32 p.m., Billy Karr, 45, Napoleon, was charged with aggravated menacing after an alleged incident on Sunnydale Lane and taken to CCNO.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 2:06 p.m., firefighters were called to a hoverboard fire in a home at 625 Grover Ave. Providing mutual were Noble and Highland township fire departments.
Fire — Friday, 11:56 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in a laundry room at 328 Maywinn Road. Providing mutual were Noble and Highland township fire departments.
Fire — Saturday, 2:13 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1983 S. Jefferson Ave.
Fire — Monday, 12:22 a.m., firefighters were called to a bonfire on Blaine Street.
Fire — Monday, 2:08 a.m., firefighters were called to a bonfire at 520 Grover Ave.
Tiffin
Fire — Monday, 1:27 p.m., firefighters were called to a controlled burn at 22393 Kammeyer Road. Providing mutual aid was Noble Township Fire Department.
Hicksville
Fire — Saturday, 6 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 200 Bunnell St.
Fire — Sunday, 9:49 p.m., firefighters were called to a bonfire on Hicksville-Edgerton Road.
Fire — Sunday, 11:31 p.m., firefighters were called to a bonfire at 117 W. Arthur St.
Wauseon
Fire — Sunday, 10:53 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire at 869 Burr Road. Additional information was unavailable at press time.
