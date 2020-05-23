• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 7:29 p.m., at Ohio 576 and Williams County Road D in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Giffin Dean, 21, Bryan, turned and went out of control, striking a guardrail. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
May 18, 7:35 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 14000 block of Harris Road. At 8:44 p.m. May 20, deputies returned to the residence for a vandalism complaint.
Wednesday, 4:32 p.m., a shed was reported broken into in the 1400 block of Mustang Drive.
Defiance Police
May 16, 11:20 a.m., Ronald Beverly III, 28, 761 Village Lane, was charged with child endangering, a third-degree felony, after an alleged incident in the 600 block of Sierra Way.
Wednesday, 1:17 a.m., Michael Reiser, 41, 777 Village Lane, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence.
Thursday, 10:40 a.m., a theft was reported at Black Swamp Equipment, 08622 Ohio 66.
Thursday, 5:51 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 1500 block of North Clinton Street.
Friday, 5:43 a.m., a theft was reported in the 1800 block of North Clinton Street.
Henry Sheriff
May 14, 3:09 a.m., on Ohio 65 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Dustin Funk, 37, Deshler, struck a ditch and came to rest on its side. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:12 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by James Heuerman, 59, Ottawa, left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:38 p.m., video games were reported stolen from the 100 block of West Main Street, Deshler.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 5:46 p.m., Timothy Sparks, 61, Napoleon, was charged with criminal damaging, OVI, reckless operation, menacing and criminal mischief after an alleged incident in the 400 block of Independence Drive.
Wednesday, 10:17 a.m., Todd Baron, 54, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Scott Street.
Wednesday, 3:48 p.m., Megan Hahn, 32, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on East Barnes Avenue.
Williams Sheriff
May 16, 1:10 a.m., on Trevitt Street in Bryan, a motorcycle ridden by Andrew Peters, 28, Bryan, was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed to elude Bryan police officers. The motorist failed to stop at North Union Street and laid the motorcycle down, sliding through the parking lot at Paragon Custom Plastic LLC, striking the building. Peters was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, for suspected serious injuries. He was cited for OVI. Damage was heavy to the motorcycle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 6:19 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1500 N. Clinton St.
Fire — Thursday, 10:39 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1545 Terrawenda Drive.
Fire — Friday, 1:42 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 25568 Elliott Road.
Wauseon
Fire — Wednesday, 11 p.m., firefighters were called to 1285 N. Shoop Ave. for a report of a gas leak.
Ridgeville Township
Fire — Friday, 11:45 a.m., firefighters were called to a lawn mower fire at Henry County Road V and Ohio 66.
Ney-Washington Township
Fire — Friday, 10:51 a.m., firefighters were called to a controlled burn at Ohio 15 and the Bend Road.
Auglaize Township
Fire — Thursday, 6:29 p.m., firefighters were called to the Auglaize River for a possible report of someone in the river. Assisting in the area during the search were Oakwood EMS, Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio Highway Patrol. No one was found and there was no one reported missing.
