• Police reports
State Patrol
May 15, 9 a.m., at U.S. 24 and Paulding County Road 232 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Kenneth Buell, 74, Sherwood, was northbound and failed to yield. The vehicle was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Jared Brown, 22, Vandalia, Ill. The vehicles came to rest in a ditch. Buell was taken by Paulding EMS to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, for suspected serious injuries. Brown and his passengers, Lukas Townsend, 28, and Dalton Davison, 20, both of Vandalia, were taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Condition updates were unavailable. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Monday, 2:48 p.m., on the Ohio Turnpike in Fulton County's German Township, a vehicle driven by Dylan Rumbaugh, 25, Perrysburg, was struck by a construction barrel that had been hit by a semi. Damage was light to the Rumbaugh vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
May 10, 6:46 a.m., Esteya Chirunga, 32, Defiance, was charged with menacing after an alleged incident in the 22000 block of Defiance-Paulding County Line Road.
May 12, 2:50 p.m., a window was reported broken out of a pole barn in the 30000 block of Youngman Road.
May 13, 2:27 p.m., Philip Hoberty, 37, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
May 14, 8:31 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Amie Klingler, 61, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
May 14, 11:08 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Devin March, 19, Paulding, attempted to pull into a driveway. The vehicle went through the yard and struck a tree. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for a driving under financial responsibility violation.
Saturday, 12:26 a.m., Skyler Eicher, 24, Hicksville, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 07000 block of Ohio 249.
Sunday, 4:42 p.m., a theft was reported in the 20000 block of Hammersmith Road.
Monday, 5:29 a.m., on Farmer-Mark Road in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Ashley Combs, 24, Convoy, swerved to avoid a deer. The vehicle struck a culvert and went airborne before striking another culvert and coming to rest along the roadway. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:35 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 14000 block of Harris Road.
Wednesday, midnight, on Jericho Road in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Gregory Kurtz, 23, Perrysburg, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 8:44 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 14000 block of Harris Road
Defiance Police
Saturday, 7:06 a.m., Michael Perez, 55, 1213 Ayersville Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 8:05 a.m., on Asa Street, a truck driven by Aaron Wagner, 19, 761 Kentner St., struck a parked vehicle owned by Elizabeth Kiessling, 920 Asa St. Wagner was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the Wagner vehicle and heavy to the Kiessling vehicle.
Monday, 4:29 p.m., on Harrison Avenue, a vehicle driven by George Singer, 37, 727 Harrison Ave., struck a vehicle driven by Todd Osborn, 54, 739 Harrison Ave. Singer was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 7:22 p.m., Cain Pearson, 22, Mark Center, was charged with OVI, open container and a turn signal violation following a traffic stop at North Clinton Street and U.S. 24.
Wednesday, 9:53 a.m., money was reported stolen at Wendy's, 1819 E. Second St.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 6:22 a.m., Ashley Cole, 30, no permanent address, was charged with theft and criminal trespassing after an alleged incident at Dollar General, 125 W. Clinton St., and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 8:22 a.m., William Rader, 36, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 800 block of Monroe Street and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 7:52 p.m., an attempted theft was reported in the 00800 block of Ohio 110.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 5:08 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke in a garage at 1661 Terrawenda Drive.
Fire — Monday, 5:28 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 08845 Ohio 66.
Fire — Monday, 6:42 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 700 Holgate Ave.
Fire — Monday, 8:58 p.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide investigation at 19449 County Road 424.
Fire — Monday, 9 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at the Hampton Inn, Hotel Drive.
Fire — Tuesday, 8:02 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1016 Wilhelm St.
Hicksville
Fire — Wednesday, 7:25 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire in a wall at Fort Worth Tower, 761 W. High St. Providing mutual aid was Sherwood Fire Department.
Wauseon
Fire — Wednesday, 9:57 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 915 Doris Drive.
