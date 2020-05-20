• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
May 10, 6:46 a.m., Esteya Chirunga, 32, Defiance, was charged with menacing after an alleged incident in the 22000 block of Defiance-Paulding County Line Road.
May 12, 2:50 p.m., a window was reported broken out of a pole barn in the 30000 block of Youngman Road.
May 13, 2:27 p.m., Philip Hoberty, 37, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
May 14, 8:31 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Amie Klingler, 61, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
May 14, 11:08 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Devin March, 19, Paulding, attempted to pull into a driveway. The vehicle went through the yard and struck a tree. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for a driving under financial responsibility violation.
Saturday, 12:26 a.m., Skyler Eicher, 24, Hicksville, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 07000 block of Ohio 249.
Sunday, 4:42 p.m., a theft was reported in the 20000 block of Hammersmith Road.
Monday, 5:29 a.m., on Farmer-Mark Road in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Ashley Combs, 24, Convoy, swerved to avoid a deer. The vehicle struck a culvert and went airborne before striking another culvert and coming to rest along the roadway. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 7:06 a.m., Michael Perez, 55, 1213 Ayersville Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 8:05 a.m., on Asa Street, a truck driven by Aaron Wagner, 19, 761 Kentner St., struck a parked vehicle owned by Elizabeth Kiessling, 920 Asa St. Wagner was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the Wagner vehicle and heavy to the Kiessling vehicle.
Monday, 4:29 p.m., on Harrison Avenue, a vehicle driven by George Singer, 37, 727 Harrison Ave., struck a vehicle driven by Todd Osborn, 54, 739 Harrison Ave. Singer was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 5:08 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke in a garage at 1661 Terrawenda Drive.
Fire — Monday, 5:28 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 08845 Ohio 66.
Fire — Monday, 6:42 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 700 Holgate Ave.
Fire — Monday, 8:58 p.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide investigation at 19449 County Road 424.
Fire — Monday, 9 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at the Hampton Inn, Hotel Drive.
