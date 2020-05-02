• Police reports

State Patrol

April 27, 2:56 a.m., on the Defiance-Paulding County Line Road in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Timothy Powell, 25, Lima, struck a fence and sign. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Friday, 12:29 p.m., Francisco Carillo, 32, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.

Friday, 12:30 p.m., Terry Grimm, 32, Sherwood, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.

Friday, 12:31 p.m., Robert Monroe, 46, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.

Friday, 12:32 p.m., Dustin Vogelsong, 34, Ney, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.

Friday, 12:33 p.m., Charlie Ratcliff, 45, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.

Friday, 12:34 p.m., Brian Recht, 49, Auburn, Ind., was arrested on a warrant on indictment.

Defiance Police

Thursday, 4:34 p.m., Ruth Cesco, 61, Hicksville, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.

Thursday, 10:48 p.m., Gary Szabo, 50, 471 Pontiac Drive, was charged with assault, domestic violence and resisting arrest after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.

Friday, 1:02 a.m., Joshua Evans, 38, 534 Degler Road, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 1200 block of Ralston Avenue.

Napoleon Police

Thursday, 10:46 a.m., Celia Cortez, 36, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 170 block of East Maumee Avenue.

Thursday, 7:48 p.m., Demarkis Shields, 21, Cordova, Tenn., was charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia following a traffic stop on U.S. 24.

• Fire

Wauseon

Fire — Thursday, 10:31 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 08819 County Road 14.

