• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 11:15 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Hale, 28, Delphos, struck an animal in the roadway. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
May 13, 7:55 p.m., on Second Street, a vehicle driven by Heather McKenzie, 42, 1516 Darbyshire Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Don Gorrell, 37, 15656 Ohio 66, Defiance. McKenzie was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the McKenzie vehicle and moderate to the Gorrell vehicle.
May 14, Jason Hughes, 43, Garrett, Ind., was charged with OVI, open container and failure to control after a driving complaint at Washington Avenue and First Street.
Saturday, 1:14 p.m., a 14-year-old Defiance male was charged with delinquency by means of a probation violation after an alleged incident in the 300 block of East Rosewood Avenue.
Saturday, 4:22 p.m., a laptop was reported stolen from the 900 block of Karnes Avenue.
Saturday, 7:08 p.m., Matthew Carlisle, 28, 1818 Wildwood Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 600 block of Moss Street.
Saturday, 8:09 p.m., Johnathon Bowman, 28, 923 Greenbriar Lane, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Sunday, 12:32 p.m., Amanda Fredrick, 42, 1016 Wayne Ave., was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 3:50 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Lawrence Eijofo, 51, Fort Wayne, struck a vehicle driven by Jeffery Woodbury, 54, Defiance, as it was passing. Ejiofo was cited for speeding. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 8:22 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 00100 block of County Road 12, Napoleon. Tools were reported stolen.
Friday, 11:21 p.m., an assault was reported in the 00300 block of County Road M, Napoleon.
Saturday, 11:07 a.m., Alicia Meter, 40, Liberty Center, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 200 block of Church Street.
Saturday, 10:45 p.m., Evan Mahlman, 60, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant for assault.
Saturday, 11:15 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Richard Smith, 35, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 7:28 a.m., a complaint of loose cows was reported in the 00600 block of County Road F, Holgate.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 10:26 a.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of Derome Drive.
Saturday, 5:12 p.m., Richard Fraker, 57, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Sunday, 2:15 a.m., Juan Torres, 38, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County and taken to CCNO. He also was charged with resisting arrest and assault of a police officer.
Sunday, 8:31 a.m., Matthew Rednour, 40, Napoleon, was charged with theft, drug possession and a probation violation after an alleged incident at Chief Supermarket, 1247 Scott St.
Sunday, 4:13 p.m., Michelle Cordes, 32, Napoleon, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop on East Maumee Avenue.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 9:38 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1612 Evan Drive.
Fire — Saturday, 9:21 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 2039 Royal Palm Ave.
South Richland
Fire — Sunday, 2:11 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 11994 Defiance-Ayersville Road. At 3:13 p.m., firefighters returned to the address for a similar incident.
Tiffin Township
Fire — Sunday, 6:12 p.m., firefighters were called to carbon monoxide investigation at 05683 Evansport Road.
Delaware Township
Fire — Sunday, 3:04 p.m., firefighters were called to a barn fire at Buckskin and Mulligans Bluff roads. Providing mutual aid were Noble Township and Sherwood fire departments.
Napoleon
Fire — Saturday, 8:03 a.m., firefighters were called to Campbell Soup, 12773 Ohio 110, for a report fire in a tow motor inside a building. Providing mutual aid was Ridgeville Township Fire Department. The fire was contained to the tow motor. Smoke had to be ventilated from the building.
