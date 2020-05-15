• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 1:36 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Alec Murphy, 21, Continental, struck a tree. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 5:50 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Tony Garza, 63, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 5:52 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Todd Green, 55, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 4:46 p.m., Roel Raya Jr., 37, 427 Franklin St., was arrested on a warrant.
Wednesday, 5:19 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Chief Supermarket, 705 Deatrick St.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 11:01 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Jayvon McClaster, 26, Wayne, Mich., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:41 a.m., a break-in was reported at Vic's Garage, 00998 Ohio 109, Liberty Center. Tools and a safe were reportedly taken.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 7:36 p.m., Kyle Kapperman, 34, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 1:22 p.m., an assault was reported in the 900 block of Daggett Drive.
Wednesday, 4:43 p.m., Joel Fortier, 40, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Wednesday, 6:22 p.m., a criminal damaging complaint was reported in the 100 block of East Maumee Avenue.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 2:47 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 106 Widmer St.
Fire — Wednesday, 5:16 p.m., firefighters were called to a smoldering tree at 102 Auglaize St.
Fire — Wednesday, 11:37 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1983 S. Jefferson Ave.
Fire — Wednesday, 11:40 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 111 W. High St.
