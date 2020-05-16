• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 1:36 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Alec Murphy, 21, Continental, struck a tree. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 5:50 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Tony Garza, 63, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 5:35 a.m., on Williams County Road E in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Richard Witsaman, 63, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:09 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a vehicle driven by an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper struck a raccoon. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 5:50 a.m., on U.S. 30 in Putnam County's Jennings Township, a vehicle driven by Kyle Clum, 32, Van Wert, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 5:52 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Todd Green, 55, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 4:46 p.m., Roel Raya Jr., 37, 427 Franklin St., was arrested on a warrant.
Wednesday, 5:19 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Chief Supermarket, 705 Deatrick St.
Thursday, 10:06 a.m., Christina Hoffman, 42, Defiance, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 1800 block of Baltimore Road.
Thursday, 5:23 p.m., packages were reported stolen from the 500 block of East Second Street.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 11:01 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Jayvon McClaster, 26, Wayne, Mich., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:41 a.m., a break-in was reported at Vic's Garage, 00998 Ohio 109, Liberty Center. Tools and a safe were reportedly taken.
Friday, 3:45 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Dakota Greulich, 35, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Charles Meyer, 18, Wauseon. Greulich was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 7:36 p.m., Kyle Kapperman, 34, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 1:22 p.m., an assault was reported in the 900 block of Daggett Drive.
Wednesday, 4:43 p.m., Joel Fortier, 40, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Wednesday, 6:22 p.m., a criminal damaging complaint was reported in the 100 block of East Maumee Avenue.
Wednesday, 7:45 p.m., on Michigan Avenue, a semi driven by Richard Leinweber, 55, Rock Mountain House, Alberta, Canada, turn onto a side street and struck a stop sign. He was cited for being off the truck route. The semi was not damaged.
Thursday, 8:11 p.m., Aaron Parker, 32, Defiance, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on East Clinton Street.
Thursday, 8:48 p.m., Christopher Dotson, 33, Napoleon, was cited for driving an ATV on the roadway following a traffic stop on Maumee Avenue.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 2:47 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 106 Widmer St.
Fire — Wednesday, 5:16 p.m., firefighters were called to a smoldering tree at 102 Auglaize St.
Fire — Wednesday, 11:37 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1983 S. Jefferson Ave.
Fire — Wednesday, 11:40 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 111 W. High St.
