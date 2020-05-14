• Police reports
State Patrol
May 8, 3:52 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Tony Miller, 47, Paulding, lost a trailer that went into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle driven by Ronald Goedde, 54, Toledo. Damage was heavy to the vehicles. Miller was cited for a towing violation.
Sunday, 1:36 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Alec Murphy, 21, Continental, left the roadway and struck a tree. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 2:55 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a vehicle by Angela Eblin, 45, Hicksville, struck a ditch. She was taken by Antwerp EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, with suspected minor injuries. The vehicle was not damaged.
Sunday, 3:53 p.m., on Jewell Road in Defiance's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Rylie Krok, 21, 902 1/2 Williams St., pulled from a private drive. An oncoming vehicle driven by Gary Samlow, 50, Napoleon, swerved to avoid a collision and struck a ditch. Krok was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the Samlow vehicle while the Krok vehicle wasn't damaged.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 9:51 a.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 2100 block of Ginter Road.
Tuesday, 1:01 p.m., Brodrick Kunsman, 36, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 3:34 p.m., Nathan Wireman, 38, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 4:26 p.m., Carlos Harris, 20, Napoleon, was charged with menacing by stalking after an alleged incident at Lowe's, 1831 N. Clinton St.
Monday, 11:14 a.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Otto Nicely, 77, 09971 Ashpacher Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Julie Fuhrmann, 58, 1671 Stonemore Drive. Both drivers were treated at the scene for suspected minor injuries. Nicely was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Nicely vehicle and moderate to the Fuhrmann vehicle.
Monday, 7:51 p.m., John Sanchez, 62, 740 Harrison Ave., was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Tuesday, 7:10 a.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Dillon Gasinski, 24, 414 Juliet St., switched lanes and struck a vehicle driven by James Wilson, 68, 1952 Edgewood Drive. Gasinski was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes. Damage was moderate to the Wilson vehicle and light to the Gasinki vehicle.
Tuesday, 6:40 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 100 block of Timothy Street.
Hicksville Police
May 5, 6:18 p.m., on Columbia Street, a vehicle driven by Valeria Moats, 33, Montpelier, backed onto the roadway and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Joanna Carpenter, 26, Hicksville. Moats was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was light to the Moats vehicle and moderate to the Carpenter vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
May 8, 5:58 p.m., on County Road S in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Amber Wilhelm, 31, Colton, struck a ditch. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 10:15 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Ricardo Gonzales Jr., 72, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 12:49 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Hailey Dickinson, 21, Weston, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 12:29 p.m., on County Road R in Napoleon Township, a semi driving by Randy Gregg, 29, Rudolph, backed and struck a vehicle driven by Loria Johnson, 49, Wauseon. Gregg was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was light to the Gregg vehicle and heavy to the Johnson vehicle.
Tuesday, 11:01 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Jayvon McClaster, 26, Wayne, Mich., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 4:11 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1400 block of Scott Street.
Monday, 10:44 p.m., Denzel Fitzgerald, 28, Toledo, was charged with speeding and a suspended license following a traffic stop on County Road 11.
Tuesday, 5:49 p.m., cash was reported stolen from Lassus BP, 1201 Scott St.
Tuesday, 7:36 p.m., Kyle Kapperman, 34, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County and taken to CCNO.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 2:25 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, vehicles driven by Charles Nicholls, 72, Archbold, and Tina McDowell, 58, Wauseon, sideswiped each other while turning. Damage was moderate to the McDowell vehicle, while the Nicholls was not damaged.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 2:46 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 548 Pontiac Drive.
