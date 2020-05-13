• Police reports

State Patrol

May 8, 3:52 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Tony Miller, 47, Paulding, lost a trailer that went into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle driven by Ronald Goedde, 54, Toledo. Damage was heavy to the vehicles. Miller was cited for a towing violation.

Sunday, 3:53 p.m., on Jewell Road in Defiance's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Rylie Krok, 21, 902 1/2 Williams St., pulled from a private drive. An oncoming vehicle driven by Gary Samlow, 50, Napoleon, swerved to avoid a collision and struck a ditch. Krok was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the Samlow vehicle while the Krok vehicle wasn't damaged.

Defiance Sheriff

Tuesday, 9:51 a.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 2100 block of Ginter Road.

Tuesday, 1:01 p.m., Brodrick Kunsman, 36, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Tuesday, 3:34 p.m., Nathan Wireman, 38, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Defiance Police

Sunday, 4:26 p.m., Carlos Harris, 20, Napoleon, was charged with menacing by stalking after an alleged incident at Lowe's, 1831 N. Clinton St.

Monday, 7:51 p.m., John Sanchez, 62, 740 Harrison Ave., was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.

Hicksville Police

May 5, 6:18 p.m., on Columbia Street, a vehicle driven by Valeria Moats, 33, Montpelier, backed onto the roadway and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Joanna Carpenter, 26, Hicksville. Moats was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was light to the Moats vehicle and moderate to the Carpenter vehicle.

Henry Sheriff

May 8, 5:58 p.m., on County Road S in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Amber Wilhelm, 31, Colton, struck a ditch. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Saturday, 10:15 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrision Township, a vehicle driven by Ricardo Gonzales Jr., 72, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Sunday, 12:49 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Hailey Dickinson, 21, Weston, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 4:11 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1400 block of Scott Street.

Monday, 10:44 p.m., Denzel Fitzgerald, 28, Toledo, was charged with speeding and a suspended license following a traffic stop on County Road 11.

