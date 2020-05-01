• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Wednesday, 7:20 p.m., a theft was reported in the 13000 block of Dohoney Road.

Wednesday, 8:09 p.m., Grace Adams, 24, Napoleon, was arrested on a two warrants from Defiance County Juvenile/Probate Court.

Henry Sheriff

April 23, 2:34 a.m., on Ohio 110 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Justin Rowe, 31, Napoleon, struck a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.

Wednesday, 6:23 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by James Petersen, 68, Hamler, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Wednesday, 6:08 p.m., an assault was reported in the 00400 block of County Road 17, Napoleon.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 5:40 p.m., Shelby Dotson, 21, McClure, was cited for no operator's license following a traffic stop on East Clinton Street.

• Fire

Defiance

Fire — Wednesday, 3:24 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1983 S. Jefferson Ave.

