• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 6:18 p.m., on Hicksville-Edgerton Road in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by James Wasson, 48, Hicksville, struck two trees and came to rest in a field. Wasson was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, with suspected serious injuries. A condition update was unavailable. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 4:30 p.m., cash was reported stolen from the 1800 block of East Second Street.
Henry Sheriff
April 1, 6:25 p.m. at U.S. 6 and Ohio 65 in McClure, vehicles driven by Shawn Ford, 40, McClure, and Spencer King, 24, Burgoon, collided. Ford was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 4:03 p.m., a theft was reported in the 400 block of East Washington Street.
