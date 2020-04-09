• Police reports

State Patrol

Sunday, 6:18 p.m., on Hicksville-Edgerton Road in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by James Wasson, 48, Hicksville, struck two trees and came to rest in a field. Wasson was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, with suspected serious injuries. A condition update was unavailable. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Defiance Police

Tuesday, 4:30 p.m., cash was reported stolen from the 1800 block of East Second Street.

Henry Sheriff

April 1, 6:25 p.m. at U.S. 6 and Ohio 65 in McClure, vehicles driven by Shawn Ford, 40, McClure, and Spencer King, 24, Burgoon, collided. Ford was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Napoleon Police

Tuesday, 4:03 p.m., a theft was reported in the 400 block of East Washington Street.

