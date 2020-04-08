• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 6:40 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Travis Young, 39, Grover Hill, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 5:08 p.m., Cody Hoffman, 20, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Williams County.
Tuesday, 7:40 a.m., a theft from a parked vehicle was reported in the 19000 block of Powers Road.
Tuesday, 12:10 p.m., Michael Kelly, 41, Ney, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Friday, 12:28 p.m., on North Clinton Street, south of Broadway Avenue, a southbound pickup truck driven by Jamie Hernandez, 45, 1544 Standley Road, went left of center and struck the building at 215 N. Clinton St. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 9:58 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 1100 block of Ralston Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
April 1, 8:39 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Emilio Raymundo, 16, Hamler, struck a utility pole. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 4:56 p.m., on Ohio 110 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Leslie Head, 52, Weston, struck a guardrail and came to rest in the grass. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 6:31 a.m., on County Road 1 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Justin Love, 30, Toledo, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 9:01 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Corey Harrison, 49, Napoleon, struck a deer. He was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 3:59 p.m., Allen Mason, 24, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Oakwood Avenue.
Monday, 4:16 p.m., Dylan Hall, 24, Wauseon, was arrested on a warrant.
Monday, 6:34 p.m. Christian Rayoum, 23, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on East Washington Street.
Monday, 10:22 p.m., Austin Alvarado, 19, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 1:53 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1583 S. Jefferson Ave.
Delaware Township
Fire — Saturday, 12:50 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire on Mulligans Bluff Road, Ney.
