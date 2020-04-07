• Police reports
State Patrol
Friday, 8:20 a.m., on Paulding County Road 180 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Megan Smith, 24, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 9:35 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Henry County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by David Stork, 27, 524 1/2 Euclid Ave., Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 8:58 p.m., on Stever Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Tristano Stacy, 21, 07417 Stever Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 9:24 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Rachel Kelley, 24, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 1:31 a.m., a 15-year-old Sherwood male was charged with delinquency by means of criminal damaging, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless operation and no operator's license after an alleged vandalism incident in the 100 block of South Taylor Street, Sherwood.
Saturday, 3:30 a.m., Mark Hernandez, 49, Defiance, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 07000 block of Ohio 15.
Saturday, 10:39 a.m., a theft of household items was reported in the 06000 block of Ohio 15, Ney.
Sunday, 12:02 a.m., on Gares Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Dylan Laney, 18, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Friday, 4 p.m. Chelsi Cohen, 32, Defiance, and Brittany Moore, 29, Defiance, were each charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Friday, 9:15 p.m., William Dix, 33, 534 Degler St., was charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Degler Street.
Monday, 2:15 p.m., a sign was reported vandalized at the city reservoir, Precision Way.
Hicksville Police
Sunday, 6:05 a.m., on Main Street, a semi driven by Gregory Malone, 57, Macon, Ga., struck the railroad overpass. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 3:37 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported in the 100 block of Railway Avenue, Holgate.
Sunday, 10:44 p.m., Rolley Cunningham, 54, Deshler, was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 300 block of West Main St., Deshler.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 2:09 a.m., James Mason, 32, Cecil, was arrested on a warrant from Bryan Police Department and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 8:45 p.m., Candida Cerrato-Munoz, 29, Napoleon, was charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 1200 block of Detroit Avenue and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 12:03 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 800 block of Monroe Street.
• Fires
Stryker
Fire — Monday, 3:37 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at Williams County roads E.50 and 22.75. Providing mutual aid was Tiffin Township Fire Department.
Delaware Township
Fire — Monday, 3:40 p.m., firefighters were called to a brush fire at 17082 Ohio 18. Providing mutual aid was Sherwood Fire Department.
