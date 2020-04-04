• Police reports
State Patrol
March 31, 6:53 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Travis Gruenhagen, 32, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 1:43 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 03000 block of Casebeer-Miller Road.
Defiance Police
Friday, 12:39 p.m., tires were reported slashed on a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Tacoma Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 3:56 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Hamler, a vehicle struck a utility pole and left the scene.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 2:09 a.m., James Mason, 32, Cecil, was arrested on a warrant from Bryan Police Department.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 3:33 a.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 117 N. Clinton St.
Fire — Thursday, 9:57 p.m., firefighters were called to a smoke investigation at 1020 Wayne Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.