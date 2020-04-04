• Police reports

State Patrol

March 31, 6:53 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Travis Gruenhagen, 32, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Friday, 1:43 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 03000 block of Casebeer-Miller Road.

Defiance Police

Friday, 12:39 p.m., tires were reported slashed on a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Henry Sheriff

Thursday, 3:56 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Hamler, a vehicle struck a utility pole and left the scene.

Napoleon Police

Friday, 2:09 a.m., James Mason, 32, Cecil, was arrested on a warrant from Bryan Police Department.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Thursday, 3:33 a.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 117 N. Clinton St.

Fire — Thursday, 9:57 p.m., firefighters were called to a smoke investigation at 1020 Wayne Ave.

Load comments