• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 1:23 a.m., Delores Bartley, 27, Defiance, was charged with driving under suspension and a stop sign violation following a traffic stop at Standley and Fulmer roads. Her passenger, Tyler Breen, 27, Defiance, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 6:30 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle changed lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Bethany Potts, 26, Bryan, before leaving the scene. The Potts vehicle sustained light damage.
Sunday, 7:03 p.m., on West High Street, a vehicle driven by Stephen Detray, 39, 335 Blanchard Drive, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 2:23 p.m., a theft was reported in the 200 block of East Third Street.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 1:14 p.m., on County Road 14 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Jesus Delgado, 44, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 3:18 p.m., at Henry County road 12 and O in Harrison Township, vehicles driven by Jennifer Prosser, 60, Napoleon, and Levi Gustwiller, 21, Holgate, collided. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 3:41 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Center, a vehicle driven by Bobbie Wetzel, 46, Liberty Center, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Nicholas Winterfeld, 22, Liberty Center. Wetzel was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 10:17 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Short, 45, Archbold, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Sheryl Behrman, 62, Napoleon. Behrman was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Short was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 1:02 p.m., on County Road P in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by David Rhamy, 57, Holgate, struck a dog. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 9:02 p.m., on County Road 14 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Annette Beck, 37, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 11:13 a.m., items were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue.
