• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 3:56 p.m., a sign and a cast iron skillet were reported stolen from the 01100 block of Humber Road, Sherwood.
Wednesday, 8:24 p.m., James Johnson, 49, McArthur, and Katina Ward, 43, Defiance, were each charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 25000 block of Watson Road.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 4:57 p.m., an air conditioning cover was reported stolen in the 400 block of Gibson Street.
Henry Sheriff
March 30, 8:48 p.m., on County Road P in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Richard Reed, 70, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 5:40 p.m., Mark Rothman, 39, Holgate, was served a summons for menacing by stalking and telecommunications harassment.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 6:33 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1404 E. Second St.
Hicksville
Fire — Thursday, 7:29 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 401 Fountain St.
