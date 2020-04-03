• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Wednesday, 3:56 p.m., a sign and a cast iron skillet were reported stolen from the 01100 block of Humber Road, Sherwood.

Wednesday, 8:24 p.m., James Johnson, 49, McArthur, and Katina Ward, 43, Defiance, were each charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 25000 block of Watson Road.

Defiance Police

Wednesday, 4:57 p.m., an air conditioning cover was reported stolen in the 400 block of Gibson Street.

Henry Sheriff

March 30, 8:48 p.m., on County Road P in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Richard Reed, 70, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 5:40 p.m., Mark Rothman, 39, Holgate, was served a summons for menacing by stalking and telecommunications harassment.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Wednesday, 6:33 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1404 E. Second St.

Hicksville

Fire — Thursday, 7:29 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 401 Fountain St.

