• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 4:49 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Wade Bissell, 29, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 9:47 p.m., on Ohio 613 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Casey Lotz, 30, Payne, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 8:34 a.m., Natoshia Miller, 34, Bryan, was charged with driving under suspension and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on East Second Street in Defiance. Additional charges are pending by Montpelier Police Department in connection with a stolen vehicle in which Miller was found in possession.
Monday, 4:40 p.m., Ashley Cole, 30, Defiance, was charged with public indecency after an alleged incident in the 06000 block of Ohio 66.
Monday, 8:15 p.m., Brett Ardelean, 29, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 1:05 a.m., a firearm was reported stolen from the 1500 block of Mustang Drive.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 7:22 p.m., Jade Easley, 18, Bryan, and Christina Freed, 18, Bryan, were each charged with theft after an alleged incident at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Tuesday, 1:04 p.m., Timothy Oehler, 52, 670 Martin St., was charged with menacing by stalking after an alleged incident in the 1000 block of South Clinton Street and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 2:38 p.m., Jessica Carroll, 26, 1963 S. Jefferson Ave., was charged with criminal trespassing and two counts of disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 300 block of East Rosewood Avenue and taken to the Paulding County Jail.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 7:02 p.m., cash was reported stolen from a purse in the 00700 block of Ohio 12 in Napoleon.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 6:22 p.m., at West Maumee Avenue and Daggett Drive, a vehicle driven by Miguel Gonzalez, 62, Napoleon, struck a sign after the driver was distracted. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 1:13 p.m., Brett Ardelean, 29, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant.
• Fires
Hicksville
Fire — Tuesday, 12:10 p.m., firefighters were called to a tractor fire at 602 N. Main St., Hicksville.
Noble Township
Fire — Tuesday, 1:23 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire that started in an oven at 10345 Haller Road. Providing mutual aid were Defiance, Delaware Township and Jewell fire crews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.