• Police reports

State Patrol

Monday, 4:49 a.m., on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Wade Bissell, 29, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Monday, 9:47 p.m., on Ohio 613 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Casey Lotz, 30, Payne, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Monday, 8:34 a.m., Natoshia Miller, 34, Bryan, was charged with driving under suspension and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on East Second Street in Defiance. Additional charges are pending by Montpelier Police Department in connection with a stolen vehicle in which Miller was found in possession.

Monday, 4:40 p.m., Ashley Cole, 30, Defiance, was charged with public indecency after an alleged incident in the 06000 block of Ohio 66.

Monday, 8:15 p.m., Brett Ardelean, 29, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Tuesday, 1:05 a.m., a firearm was reported stolen from the 1500 block of Mustang Drive.

Defiance Police

Sunday, 7:22 p.m., Jade Easley, 18, Bryan, and Christina Freed, 18, Bryan, were each charged with theft after an alleged incident at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.

Tuesday, 1:04 p.m., Timothy Oehler, 52, 670 Martin St., was charged with menacing by stalking after an alleged incident in the 1000 block of South Clinton Street and taken to CCNO.

Tuesday, 2:38 p.m., Jessica Carroll, 26, 1963 S. Jefferson Ave., was charged with criminal trespassing and two counts of disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 300 block of East Rosewood Avenue and taken to the Paulding County Jail.

Henry Sheriff

Monday, 7:02 p.m., cash was reported stolen from a purse in the 00700 block of Ohio 12 in Napoleon.

Napoleon Police

Friday, 6:22 p.m., at West Maumee Avenue and Daggett Drive, a vehicle driven by Miguel Gonzalez, 62, Napoleon, struck a sign after the driver was distracted. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Monday, 1:13 p.m., Brett Ardelean, 29, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant.

• Fires

Hicksville

Fire — Tuesday, 12:10 p.m., firefighters were called to a tractor fire at 602 N. Main St., Hicksville.

Noble Township

Fire — Tuesday, 1:23 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire that started in an oven at 10345 Haller Road. Providing mutual aid were Defiance, Delaware Township and Jewell fire crews.

