• Police reports
State Patrol
April 22, 9:29 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Dustin Gilbert, 35, Cloverdale, left the roadway and overturned. He was taken by Highland Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
April 23, 2:22 a.m., on Powers Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Coy King, 21, 1567 S. Clinton St., left the roadway and struck a tree. He was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries. His passenger, Brandon Bird, 25, 1567 S. Clinton St., also was taken to ProMedica with suspected minor injuries. Condition updates were unavailable. King was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
April 23, 8:15 p.m., on Huber Road in Defiance County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Rayven Brown, 17, Bryan, left the roadway and overturned. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control. She was taken by Sherwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Friday, 2:50 p.m., on Ohio 613 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Dalton Adkins, 28, Paulding, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Steven Akers, 55, Paulding. Adkins was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Adkins vehicle and light to the Akers vehicle.
Friday, 11:30 p.m., on Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Astaea Rhody, 22, 02740 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kevin Gerschutz, 53, 27818 Watson Road. The Rhody vehicle left the roadway. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 12:51 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Mark Feasby, 60, Antwerp, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ashley McMichael, 32, Antwerp. Feasby was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Defiance Sheriff
Saturday, 3:42 p.m., a tree was reported planted on the football field at Fairview High School. It was removed.
Saturday, 7:18 p.m., Terry Grimm, 32, 105 W. Pearl St., Sherwood, was charged with domestic violence and felonious assault after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Defiance Police
April 22, 11:08 a.m., on Harrison Avenue, a vehicle driven by Taylor Rodriguez, 26, 1005 Frank St., pulled along the roadway and struck a utility pole. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 10:08 a.m., tires were reported slashed on a vehicle parked in the 300 block of East Rosewood Avenue.
Saturday, 7:25 p.m., Axle Roark, 30, Bryan, was charged with burglary after an alleged incident in the 400 block of Agnes Street and taken to the Paulding County Jail.
Saturday, 8:38 p.m., Sonya Chiles, 46, 1010 Harrison Ave., was charged with OVI following a traffic stop in the city and taken to the Paulding County Jail.
Sunday, 2:59 p.m., a gas cap was reported stolen from the 900 block of North Clinton Street.
Sunday, 3:03 p.m., on Euclid Avenue, a vehicle driven by Michael Lane, 56, 1939 E. Second St., struck a parked vehicle owned by Kenneth Goebel, Bryan. Lane was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Sunday, 7:22 p.m., a theft was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Sunday, 8:29 p.m., Antonio Briseno, 57, Defiance, was charged with OVI, driving under suspension and a protection order violation following a traffic stop on Degler Street.
Hicksville Police
April 22, 8:05 p.m., on Whitten Avenue, a vehicle driven by Aldo Hernandez, 32, Edgerton, struck a mailbox. The vehicle was not damaged.
Saturday, 9:14 p.m., on High Street, a vehicle driven by Kristen Azbill, 40, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 11:08 a.m., a grinder and batteries were reported stolen from a residence on Ohio 18, Deshler.
Sunday, 11 p.m., on County Road 14 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Silas Casillas, 20, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 11:41 p.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of Monroe Street.
Sunday, 12:38 p.m., a television was reported stolen from Knights Inn, 2395 Scott St.
Sunday, 1:33 p.m., a wallet was reported stolen from the 300 block of East Clinton Street.
• Fires
Hicksville
Fire — Friday, 5:58 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor burn at 329 Chicago Ave.
Napoleon
Fire — Friday, 12:51 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 712 W. Clinton St.
Wauseon
Fire — Sunday, 4:52 a.m., firefighters were called to a structure fire at 08400 County Road E.
Fire — Sunday, 9:18 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 08224 Ohio 108.
