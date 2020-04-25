• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 6:14 p.m., money was reported stolen from the 09000 block of U.S. 127, Sherwood.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 2:02 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from the 1800 block of North Clinton Street.
• Fire
Hicksville
Fire — Friday, 2:21 p.m., firefighters were called to brush fire at 705 Spencerville St.
