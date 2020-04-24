• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 6:47 a.m., on River Road in Henry County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Andrew Tokar, 50, Grand Rapids, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 12:37 p.m., mail was reported stolen from the 100 block of Widmer Street.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 12:06 p.m., a road sign was reported stolen from Henry County roads 2 and T, Liberty Center.
Wednesday, 6:12 p.m., on County Road 6 in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Snyder, 38, Perrysburg, struck a culvert and ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 9:10 p.m., Myrtle Halbert, 63, Liberty Center, was charged with OVI following a traffic stop at Oho 109 and County Road U, Liberty Center.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 10:28 a.m., James McNulty, 33, Temperance, Mich., was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 1:57 p.m., grave ornaments were reported stolen from Forest Hill Cemetery, 500 Maumee Ave.
Wednesday, 9:56 p.m., an assault was reported in the 1000 block of North Perry Street.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 8:38 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 648 Riverside Ave.
Farmer Township
Fire — Thursday, 12:15 a.m., firefighters were called to a truck fire at 09391 Beerbower Road, rural Edgerton.
Napoleon
Fire — Wednesday, 3:29 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1103 Stevenson St.
Fire — Wednesday, 8:29 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 2395 Scott St.
Fire — Wednesday, 9:09 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1011 W. Washington St.
Northwest Township
Wednesday, 9:55 p.m., firefighters were called to 02344 U.S. 20 for a report of smoke in a home. Providing mutual aid were Montpelier, Florence Township and Fremont, Ind., fire departments.
