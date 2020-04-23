• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Sunday, 3:08 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Brian Brenner, 39, 1016 E. River Drive, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 5:23 p.m., Patrick Elder, 36, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
April 15, 5:27 p.m., on Ohio 66, a vehicle driven by Nancy Ralston, 42, 19275 Ohio 111, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ashlee Johnson, 29, Wauseon. Ralston was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Sunday, 6:28 p.m., on Terrawenda Drive, a vehicle driven by Phyllis Riley, 85, 1703 Terrawenda Drive, struck a parked vehicle owned by Jerald Kroeckel, 1608 Terrawenda Drive. The Riley vehicle then flipped onto its top. Riley was taken by Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Tuesday, Robert Monroe, 46, 502 N. Clinton St., was charged with attempted burglary and harassment after an alleged incident in the 700 block of Kiser Road. He was taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 3:14 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 1200 block of Schultz Street.
Wednesday, 1:29 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 800 block of South Clinton Street.
Wednesday, 1:38 p.m., a theft of car keys was reported in the 700 block of Harrison Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 9:45 a.m., on Woodlawn Avenue, a vehicle driven by Mary Worchuck, 90, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Sarah Engel, 32, Defiance, Worchuck was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Worchuck vehicle and moderate to the Engel vehicle.
Sunday, 12:12 a.m., on Riverview Avenue, a vehicle driven by Thomas Thomas, 49, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 12:16 a.m., at Ohio 65 and U.S. 6 in McClure, a vehicle driven by Elinora Cole, 30, 07398 Independence Road, Defiance, was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was light to the Cole vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 11:14 a.m., on Industrial Drive, a truck driven by Joseph Lause, 70, Marion, backed into a vehicle driven by Hannah Rabe, 22, Napoleon. Damage was light to the Rabe vehicle, while the Lause vehicle was not damaged.
Paulding Police
Tuesday, 4:46 p.m., on Gasser Road, vehicles driven by Kelly Evans, 44, Paulding, and Darci Wendell, 38, Defiance, collided. Damage was light to the vehicles.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 9:28 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 111 Meadowbrook Drive.
