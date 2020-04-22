• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Monday, 11:47 a.m., Shawn Merz, 48, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence after an alleged incident on Friday in the 200 block of Lancelot Drive.

Defiance Police

Sunday, 1:13 p.m., Stephen Schomaeker, 25, no permanent address, was charged with burglary after an alleged incident in the 200 block of Hopkins Street and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.

Hicksville Police

Friday, 5:13 p.m., on Hicks Street, a vehicle driven by Karina Bates, 27, Hicksville, backed from a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Morgan Schomburg, 25, Defiance. Damage was light to the vehicles. Bates was cited for failure to use care in backing.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 12:34 p.m., a vehicle was reported damaged in the 800 block of Clairmont Avenue.

Monday, 11:41 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 100 block of Bradford Avenue.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Monday, 6:32 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1454 Deerwood Drive.

Fire — Monday, 8:48 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 624 Summit St.

Fire — Monday, 9:06 p.m., firefighters were called to a smoldering tree on Shawnee Drive.

Jewell

Fire — Monday, 2:17 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 26151 Jewell Road. Providing mutual aid was South Richland Fire Department.

Tiffin Township

Fire — Monday, 3:12 p.m., firefighters were called to a small fire in a breakroom at 06825 Ohio 66.

