• Police reports
Defiance Police
Saturday, 11:53 a.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Dollar General, 1861 E. Second St.
Saturday, 12:29 p.m., Sunsirae Simon, 20, 236 Corwin St., was charged with domestic violence and aggravated menacing after an alleged incident at the residence. She was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Saturday, 8:33 p.m., a possible burglary was reported in the 1600 block of Durango Drive.
Sunday, 12:13 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 200 block of Hopkins Street.
Defiance Sheriff
Sunday, 12:34 a.m., Faith Macedonio, 19, Spencerville, was charged with two counts of assault after an alleged incident in the 14000 block of Blaire Road, Sherwood.
Sunday, 2:38 a.m., Thomas Tanner, 28, Winterhaven, Fla., was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 21000 block of Hammersmith Road.
Sunday, 6:10 a.m., Christopher Davis, 45, West Unity, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 6:12 a.m., on County Road P in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by James Mowel, 30, McClure, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6:31 a.m., on County Road M2 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Katelyn Rasey, 32, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 2:47 a.m., Lewis Wynkoop II, 43, Findlay, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Scott Street.
Saturday, 2:57 a.m., Dylan Hall, 24, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Sunday, 1:42 p.m., Christopher Mortemore, 37, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 5:56 p.m., firefighters were called to a smoking fire in a pit at 1549 Westgate Drive.
Hicksville
Fire — Saturday, 6:43 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 401 Fountain St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.