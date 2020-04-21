• Police reports

Defiance Police

Saturday, 11:53 a.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Dollar General, 1861 E. Second St.

Saturday, 12:29 p.m., Sunsirae Simon, 20, 236 Corwin St., was charged with domestic violence and aggravated menacing after an alleged incident at the residence. She was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.

Saturday, 8:33 p.m., a possible burglary was reported in the 1600 block of Durango Drive.

Sunday, 12:13 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 200 block of Hopkins Street.

Defiance Sheriff

Sunday, 12:34 a.m., Faith Macedonio, 19, Spencerville, was charged with two counts of assault after an alleged incident in the 14000 block of Blaire Road, Sherwood.

Sunday, 2:38 a.m., Thomas Tanner, 28, Winterhaven, Fla., was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 21000 block of Hammersmith Road.

Sunday, 6:10 a.m., Christopher Davis, 45, West Unity, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.

Henry Sheriff

Friday, 6:12 a.m., on County Road P in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by James Mowel, 30, McClure, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Sunday, 6:31 a.m., on County Road M2 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Katelyn Rasey, 32, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Napoleon Police

Saturday, 2:47 a.m., Lewis Wynkoop II, 43, Findlay, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Scott Street.

Saturday, 2:57 a.m., Dylan Hall, 24, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday, 1:42 p.m., Christopher Mortemore, 37, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Sunday, 5:56 p.m., firefighters were called to a smoking fire in a pit at 1549 Westgate Drive.

Hicksville

Fire — Saturday, 6:43 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 401 Fountain St.

