• Police reports

Defiance Police

Sunday, 8:04 p.m., Sherree Sanders, 60, 611 Gibson St., was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.

Henry Sheriff

March 28, 12:38 a.m., Sara Stephenson, 30, Weston, was charged with felonious assault after an alleged incident on Township Road 1 and taken to CCNO.

March 28, 4:28 p.m., a swing set was reported stolen from the 400 block of South Squire Street, Holgate.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Tuesday, 12:10 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1506 Baltimore Road.

