• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 12:56 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, an Ohio Department of Public Safety truck backed into a private drive and struck a landscaping rock. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 6:07 p.m., on Biede Avenue, a vehicle driven by Renee Zimmerman, 37, 1790 Maumee Drive, backed from a private drive and struck a fire hydrant. She was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 10:54 p.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 1300 block of Milwaukee Avenue.
Thursday, 12:44 a.m., Stephen Schoemaeker, 24, 1939 E. Second St., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident on Hotel Drive.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 2:34 a.m., Andrew Baron, 29, McClure, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 400 block of Henry Street in McClure, and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 3:44 p.m., Seth Okuley, 22, Wauseon, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Paulding Police
Tuesday, 8:04 p.m., on U.S. 127, a vehicle driven by Ramsey Weller, 33, Paulding, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Richard Miller Jr., 41, Paulding. Weller was cited for OVI. Damage was light to the Miller vehicle and moderate to the Weller vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 11:36 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 1802 N. Clinton St.
Fire — Thursday, 12:47 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1804 N. Clinton St.
Fire — Thursday, 1:06 a.m., firefighters were called an alarm at 617 Holgate Ave.
Fire — Thursday, 8:20 a.m., firefighters were called an alarm at 21 Seneca St.
Fire — Thursday, 1:47 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at Overly and County Road 424
Hicksville
Fire — Thursday, 11:59 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 213 E. Edgerton St., Hicksville.
Wauseon
Fire — Wednesday, 4:35 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 13568 County Road AC.
