• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 10:42 p.m., on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Justin Mattern, 34, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Saturday, 6:34 a.m., on Scott Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Devin Ruggles, 20, Bryan, struck a utility pole and ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 11:33 a.m., on Farmer-Mark Road in Mark Township, vehicles driven by Russell Cline, 88, Mark Center, and Tiffany Martinez, 37, Paulding, collided. Damage was moderate to the vehicles. Cline was cited for failure to yield.
Monday, 8:36 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Harold Steinmetz, 50, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 10:30 p.m., Zachary Billings, 22, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 4:57 p.m., Dylon Stites, 26, 5116 Lake Shore Drive, was charged with theft and criminal trespassing after an alleged incident at Menards, 08845 Ohio 66.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 10:24 p.m., on County Road 18 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Gage Dalton, 18, Holgate, swerved to avoid a deer and hit a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 11:18 a.m., solar lights and a stone angel were reported stolen from Forest Hill Cemetery, 500 E. Maumee Ave.
Tuesday, 3:50 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 400 block of East Washington Street.
